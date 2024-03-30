Everett police arrest mother in death of 4-year-old Ariel Garcia

Friday evening the Everett Police Department announced they had arrested Janet Garcia in the death of her 4-year-old son Ariel Garcia.

Ariel Garcia had been reported missing on Wednesday afternoon under suspicious circumstances. He was last seen in Everett Wednesday morning.

Thursday evening an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory was sent out using the Amber Alert system.

Just six minutes after the alert, a body believed to be that of Garcia was found in Pierce County.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, Everett Police confirmed that the body was that of the 4-year-old. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner is now working to determine the cause of death.

“I am completely heartbroken for the family and friends of Ariel Garcia, and they will remain in my thoughts as they grieve this unbelievably tragic loss,” said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin

Janet Garcia has been in jail in Clark County since Wednesday for making false statements to police.

Everett Police say that she will be booked in Snohomish County Jail tonight on murder and child assault charges.