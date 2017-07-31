Donald Trump Is Already a Lame Duck

In another case of projection, President Trump routinely refers to the New York Times as “failing.” In reality the Times is seeing record subscription numbers. It is the White House that is failing.

Trump can’t get the repeal of Obamacare, or any other legislative priority, through a Republican-controlled Congress. He has had no real achievements other than the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch. It turns out that a president with under-40 percent approval ratings can’t strong-arm legislators into doing his will, and Trump’s clumsy attempts to do so have predictably backfired.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke threatened to block federal projects in Alaska if Senator Lisa Murkowski didn’t back the Republican health-care “plan.” As chairwoman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Murkowski let her displeasure be known by stalling a nomination that Zinke wants, and then by voting against the health bill anyway. She can now make life miserable for Zinke for as long as she wants, because her committee oversees his department. As the Washington Post noted, this is “political malpractice” of a high order, but it is typical of Trump’s amateurish operation.

The health-care bill was only the second of two major legislative defeats Trump suffered last week. The other was the approval by veto-proof margins in both houses of sanctions against Russia, thus killing Trump’s chances of delivering the rapprochement that Mike Flynn evidently promised the Russian ambassador before the inauguration.

Yet another repudiation of the president came from his own Department of Defense. Trump tweeted an order banning transgendered individuals from military service, apparently without consulting the Pentagon’s leaders in advance. The generals, in turn, let it be known that they were not going to act on Trump’s tweets until the White House delivers a formal order and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis — who was on vacation and thunderously silent — issues implementation instructions. So Trump can’t even get “my generals,” as he refers to the leaders of America’s armed forces, to carry out his rash edicts.

Meanwhile, the world becomes an ever-more dangerous place, with both Iran and North Korea testing long-range missiles. Kim Jong-un either already has, or will soon have, the ability to incinerate Washington. But Trump can barely notice world crises, because he is too preoccupied tending to his own, self-created crises.

The president spent much of last week focused on his feud with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and — by proxy — with then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus. The proxy in the latter case was, of course, Trump’s foul-mouthed Mini-Me, Anthony Scaramucci, who appears to have wandered into Washington straight off the set of The Wolf of Wall Street.

“The Mooch,” as he likes to be called, has taken a unique approach to his job as White House communications director. Shortly after taking the post, he accused Priebus of a “felony” for having supposedly leaked his financial disclosure form. In truth, the Export-Import Bank, where Scaramucci had previously been slated to go, had released the document in the normal course of business. This was merely a warm-up to the main act — the Mooch’s gobsmacking interview with the New Yorker. He bad-mouthed Priebus (“a fucking paranoid-schizophrenic) and Steve Bannon (“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock”), threatened to fire the entire White House communications staff and vowed to “fucking kill all the leakers.”

No previous White House aide in history has ever said anything remotely like this on the record. (Imagine what Mooch says off-the-record — and yes he did go off-the-record with the New Yorker at one point.) In any other White House it would have been grounds for instant dismissal. Not this one. Trump evidently “loved” the Mooch’s tirade so much that he fired not Scaramucci but Priebus. What kind of message does that send to other administration employees — and to every other American — about what kind of behavior this president expects?

The new chief of staff is the retired Marine general John Kelly, until now Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security. No doubt Trump hopes that the general can straighten out what ails the White House. It is, of course, a vain hope, because, to quote the Mooch, “the fish stinks from the head.”