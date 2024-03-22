Even on a cold windy day, spectators flooded the riverbanks to see the battleship off

CAMDEN - On a frigid day along the Delaware River, people flocked to see the Battleship New Jersey on its journey to dry dock for maintenance.

Away from the Camden Waterfront, places like Freedom Pier and Proprietor’s Park in Gloucester City, Red Bank Battlefield in National Park, and the RiverWinds complex in West Deptford drew spectators equipped with blankets, chairs, grills and hopes of catching a glimpse of the 887-foot ship.

The early spring chill and whipping winds did little to dissuade the crowds.

Chuck Sinclair and his son drove an hour and half from Dover, Delaware. Sinclair said he has “a ton of respect for everyone who served on the ship" and makes it his goal to see the ship at least two to three times a year.

People wait in line to get something hot from the Dietz and Watson tent at the Camden Waterfront.

At Freedom Pier, spectators were already parked and some even tailgated at 10:30 am. One group had a grill going with music playing and laughs being had.

Bill O'Neil of Medford, a Vietnam veteran and a battleship ambassador, was set up with a table selling ship souvenirs and sharing information about the USS New Jersey.

"There's only one Battleship New Jersey, so for the fact that she's going to move for the first time in 30-plus years is historic," O'Neil said.

At Red Bank Battlefield, families, veterans and photographers came bundled up with blankets and excitement to see the battleship float past.

Some braced against the cold with blankets; others embraced the frigid air, complementing the chill with ice cream from Mister Softee.

Spectators line the shore at RiverWinds in West Deptford to see the Battleship New Jersey.

A short time later, the 45,000-ton ship made its way past RiverWinds complex in West Deptford.

Spectators were lined along the riverbank, hills and restaurant, where diners took a break from lunch to watch the ship.

Late arrivals sprinted to the riverbanks and hills just to make sure they didn't miss out on this rare occasion.

The New Jersey will remain in Paulsboro for about a week and then go to the Philadelphia Navy Yard to be dry docked for an estimated two months.

Nick Butler is an impact reporter for the Courier Post, the Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times covering community news in South Jersey. Have any tips or stories? Reach out to NButler@Gannett.com. Subscribe to stay in the loop.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Spectators flock to Delaware River to watch Battleship New Jersey