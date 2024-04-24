Evansville man charged with 2023 New Years Day killing found guilty, but mentally ill

EVANSVILLE — An Evansville man was convicted of murder Wednesday afternoon after a short trial in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

Brandon Schaefer, 22, was found guilty, but mentally ill of the shooting death of 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll on New Year's Day 2023 after a three-day trial.

Schaefer was arrested shortly after the killing, and it was reported in his arrest affidavit he had called police to tell them he had shot and killed someone near Showplace Cinemas North.

Police arrested Schaefer at his home in the 3900 block of North Fulton Avenue and brought him to EPD headquarters. He reportedly police he had considered killing someone for a while, “but had yet to act on those thoughts,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Schaefer reportedly told police he was “out for a walk" early on New Year's Day "when he saw a homeless man sleeping behind the movie theater."

“He stated he did not know the man. He then admitted that he approached the man and shot him in the head while he was asleep," the affidavit states.

Schaefer then reportedly moved Roll’s body multiple times – first to a dumpster and then to a creek behind the theater, where police eventually found Roll. Schaefer allegedly dumped his gun in the water, as well, police wrote.

According to the obituary for Roll, he was survived by a large family including his wife, six children, six grandchildren and nine brothers and sister.

Schaefer's sentencing is set for 2 p.m. May 20.

