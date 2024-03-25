EU's von der Leyen and Michel welcome UN call for ceasefire in Gaza

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and President of the European Council Charles Michel speak during a press conference after the EU summit in Brussels. Alexandros Michailidis/European Council/dpa

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she welcomed the UN Security Council's resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all Hamas hostages.

"Implementation of this resolution is vital for the protection of all civilians," von der Leyen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

European Council President Charles Michel said on X "it is now urgent" for the ceasefire in Gaza to be upheld and all Hamas hostages released.

Humanitarian aid must be allowed to enter Gaza as well, Michel said, referencing a joint EU leaders' statement last week.