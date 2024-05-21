Eurostar passengers to be fingerprinted twice under complex new EU rules

Eurostar passengers at St Pancras station will be forced to negotiate a five-step check-in process under strict new EU rules, providing their fingerprints and a mugshot twice and answering a series of questions on the nature of their trip.

People planning to travel through the Channel Tunnel will be sent a guide to the new system as soon as they book, including a flow chart and checklist detailing each stage of the process and explaining why it is being implemented.

Eurostar has spent €10m (£8.5m) on dozens of new border kiosks, which it said on Tuesday will keep passengers moving once the so-called Entry/Exit System (EES) is finally introduced on October 6.

Brussels says the EES, which will replace the physical stamping of passports, is aimed at enhancing border security. It will harvest data on EU entries and exits, calculate the number of times people cross the border, and record overstayers and refusals of entry.

Implementation of the new post-Brexit system has been delayed several times, most recently to avoid the Paris Olympics, amid fears it could spark long delays at ports and train stations when it is first implemented.

Eurostar has doubled the capacity of its departure system to ensure that check-in times remain within the current 45 to 90 minute range (or 20 minutes in first class), with an extra 1,000 square feet of space, 20 extra staff per shift and an app-based live map to show people’s progress.

However, concerns remain as to how the uninitiated will cope with the process. A survey published by Coop Group last month suggested that almost two thirds of UK adults were unaware of the changes that the EES will bring, with one in five saying they would be put off travelling by the demands of the new system.

Simon Lejeune, Eurostar’s chief stations and safety officer, said: “We’ve got a big job on our hands to educate our passengers, to start talking around EES publicly and to make sure there is an awareness there.

“We are investing in our passenger information processes and we are going to design a checklist that enables passengers to know exactly what to expect.”

Under the extended check-in process, non-EU passengers will be expected to read and digest emailed travel guidance on negotiating the EES system before they travel.

On arrival at St Pancras they’ll first encounter a row of automated kiosks, where they must have their passports scanned and fingerprints and a facial photograph taken.

They must also answer questions about their trip, specifically how long they intend to stay, if they will be lodging in a hotel or private accommodation, if they have a return ticket, and whether they have sufficient funds to repatriate themselves.

While France provided funding for 24 kiosks, Eurostar’s calculations showed that was insufficient to prevent potential logjams. It prompted Eurostar and High Speed 1, which owns the lease on St Pancras station, to pay for a further 25.

After passing through the kiosks, passengers will wait in the departure area before being called to the security barrier for luggage scans. They will then clear the UK border at a further set of booths, much as before.

On reaching the final barrier, representing the border with the EU, first-time travellers must provide their fingerprints for a second time and have a further photograph taken, this time by French border police. The number of staffed booths has been doubled to 18, and three new e-gates, which can be used by repeat travellers, have been added.

Only then will people be able to ascend to platform level and board their train. There’ll be no further checks on arrival, the same as today.

Once Britons have made an initial journey their EES records will be stored for three years, though even then they’ll have to have a facial scan taken at the kiosks before every trip.

Mr Lejeune said he sees zero risk of delays come October, provided people take notice of the guidance and the check-in timings specified in their bookings.

He said: “We’ve invested a huge amount of time in modelling passenger flows using a digital twin of the station to anticipate hundreds of scenarios.

“With our knowledge of passenger demographics – when people arrive, what nationalities they are – we know that this setup can cope with the challenges of EES.”

The Port of Dover and Eurotunnel, which also have French border officials stationed on UK soil, are working on their own responses to EES as they seek to avoid queues of vehicles seeking to cross to France. Airline passengers must negotiate the system once they land.

