European Parliament group leader moves to expel Germany's AfD party

Maximilian Krah, AfD lead candidate for the European elections, leaves after a press statement. Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has banned its lead candidate for the European election, Maximilian Krah, from making public appearances, following his comments that not all SS members were criminals. Michael Kappeler/dpa

The leader of the Identity and Democracy group in the European Parliament has made a request to expel the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, according to a document seen by dpa on Thursday.

The move comes after a "string of incidents involving Mr Maximilian Krah and - by extension - the German delegation of the Group" and their impact on the group's reputation, the text of the motion reads.

Krah has come under significant public scrutiny following his comments that not all Schutzstaffel (SS) members were criminals. The SS was a major paramilitary organization under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

All nine AfD lawmakers in the group are listed for expulsion in vote taking place on Thursday.

The request to expel all AfD members from the European Parliament group was sent to top representatives of political parties in ID. The Italian party Lega has already agreed to the motion.