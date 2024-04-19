European Gas Steadies as Market Weighs Strike on Iran

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices steadied as traders evaluate the impact of Israel’s strike on Iran.

Benchmark futures increased as much as 4.7% on Friday, before erasing those gains. Prices remain on track for a second weekly advance.

The strike came less than a week after Tehran’s rocket and drone barrage on Israel, according to two US officials. Iranian media appeared to downplay the impact, and early indications are that it was a “symbolic attack” that won’t force Iran to respond aggressively, retired Israeli General Israel Ziv told the nation’s Channel 12.

Still, rising geopolitical tensions — from Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s gas storage sites to an escalation in conflict in the Middle East — put natural gas in focus as Europe depends more than ever on global flows of the fuel. European gas futures now show a marginal increase since the start of the year, after sliding through February.

The latest development also puts the spotlight on the Strait of Hormuz, potentially a key choke-point for liquefied natural gas cargoes from Qatar.

“Major transit halts in the Strait of Hormuz are a tail risk that could dislocate supply, threatening the EU-27’s robust storage build,” said Patricio Alvarez, a senior industry analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Earlier this week, Energy Aspects Ltd. said a move by Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz was “very unlikely,” adding that a one-month halt to Qatari exports would reduce global LNG supply by 6 million tons.

“Any disruption would hit Asia the hardest, as most Qatari exports are being sent to markets east of Suez,” the analysts said.

Europe’s LNG imports are already hovering below seasonal averages as Asian appetite for the super-chilled fuel increased. Energy Aspects lowered its LNG import forecast for the April-October period, the time when injections into underground storage sites take place.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, rose 0.0340% to €32.32 a megawatt-hour at 9:37 a.m. in Amsterdam. That brought this week’s gain to almost 6%.

