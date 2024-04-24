Eugene DePasquale wins Pennsylvania Democratic Attorney General primary, AP projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former two-term Auditor General Eugene DePasquale has won the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.

“We won tonight because our campaign is about every Pennsylvanian,” said DePasquale. “Now, it’s time to unite toward a common vision – to make democracy work for all of us, defend abortion rights so women can get the healthcare they need, and stand up to big shots and billionaires so working families can get ahead.”

DePasquale outpaced the four other Democrats who were also on the ballot for the primary election – including former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan, former Philadelphia Chief Public Defender Keir Bradford-Grey, State Rep. Jared Solomon and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

DePasquale will now face York County District Attorney Dave Sunday in November.

Current Attorney General Michelle Henry – who was appointed by Gov. Josh Shapiro in 2023 – is not running in 2024.

Democrats have been elected to hold the state’s top prosecutor position since 2008. Two Republicans – York County District Attorney Dave Sunday and State Rep. Craig Williams ran in the Republican primary with hopes of reversing that trend.

Before serving as Auditor General from 2013 to 2021, DePasquale was also chairman of the York County Democratic Party and a statehouse representative for the 95th district, which included parts of York County.

In 2020, DePasquale ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, losing to Republican incumbent Scott Perry.

During abc27’s primetime Democratic Attorney General Debate on Tuesday, March 12, though, DePasquale pointed to his winning record statewide.

“I’ve run statewide twice, I’ve won twice, including once when (Donald) Trump was on the ballot. Why was I able to win? Because people know my record of fighting for Pennsylvania,” he said

At the debate, DePasquale also touted his other accomplishments including finding over 3,000 untested rape kits and 58,000 unanswered phone calls at the child abuse hotline. He said these things are why he is qualified for the Attorney General’s office.

Pennsylvania Primary: Attorney General Election Results

“People know I’ve got the spine to take on big corporations, big insurance companies, and to run complex investigations. And that’s what I’ll do as your Attorney General,” he said.

Pennsylvania residents will elect the next Attorney General on Nov. 5, 2024, General Election.

