Eugene 4J opens applications for interim superintendent position, hopes to hire by April 1

Eugene School District 4J has opened the application process for an interim superintendent.

Applications are open for the Eugene School District 4J interim superintendent position, the first step in the process to replace Superintendent Andy Dey after he and the district mutually agreed to separate.

The district opened the application process Wednesday morning. It will close at 5 p.m. Monday. The form states the preferred start date is April 1, but is negotiable, potentially allowing the new interim superintendent three months of transition time while Dey is still at 4J.

The application form also lists eight qualities the board discussed in its meeting Monday:

Experience leading a school district in Oregon. Values and listens to employee groups. Is willing to learn about the history of the district in order to assist the district inmoving forward. Understands the complexities of the Eugene School District, like size, history,and situational context. Is someone who can help stabilize, make people feel confident that we aremoving in a good direction, and help with healing. Is a candidate who shares the values of the district as demonstrated in ourpolicies and practices. Has strong executive skills like communication, management, and reporting. Has experience in working collaboratively with the many important communitypartners in Eugene.

Dey's separation officially begins June 30. The board voted unanimously Monday to approve the mutual separation after a reported internal investigation, letter of reprimand and series of recent executive session meetings.

The 4J school board held a short special meeting Wednesday evening, hosting a public forum to solicit desired criteria in an interim superintendent. Four people spoke. Much of the meeting was spent waiting for the speakers, who said they were not prepared to speak, to fill out forms to speak.

Board chair Maya Rabasa said the board will take the comments from the public hearing into consideration while reviewing applicants. She said the board will conduct interviews for the interim position next week.

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene 4J schools opens applications for interim superintendent