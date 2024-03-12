Eugene 4J begins process of replacing Andy Dey with search for an interim superintendent

The search for an interim superintendent Eugene School District 4J is underway, following the recent separation agreement with Superintendent Andy Dey.

The board voted unanimously March 6 to approve the mutual separation of Dey and the school district after a reported internal investigation, letter of reprimand and series of recent executive session meetings.

The separation officially begins June 30. Dey will continue his duties as superintendent of the 16,000-student district until then.

During Monday night's special board meeting, members made three motions to advance the process to select an interim.

First, the board voted unanimously to work with Coalition of Oregon School Administrators to facilitate the search. Board members said the coalition will be able to provide a list of candidates from its pool of retired superintendents, based on the board desired qualities.

During the meeting, chair Maya Rabasa said the coalition's services are free or charge. 4J will work with incoming coalition executive director Krista Parent.

Second, the board voted unanimously to appoint a work group to work behind the scenes to quicken the interim search process. The board then appointed Rabasa, board member Judy Newman and board member Ericka Thessen to that work group.

Third, the board compiled a list of characteristics it hopes for in an interim superintendent. Suggestions included an individual who:

Has experience running a school district in Oregon.

Values and listens to employee groups.

Is willing to learn about 4J's history and help it move forward.

Is willing to learn about 4J's ongoing bargaining, budgeting, etc.

Prioritizes managerial leadership with an emphasis on communication, management and reporting.

Can help stabilize the district and make people feel confident that 4J is moving in a good direction.

Shares 4J's values.

Is willing to maintain current successful partnerships and programs.

The board members highlighted the need for stability in an interim superintendent.

"Someone that really can help stabilize (4J) ... that will go a long way," Newman said during the meeting. "People have to feel confident and all these things that are keeping our district going are happening. And that hope and healing will begin, just so people will feel safe."

Is there a superintendent shortage?

Rabasa noted 4J is not the only large district in Oregon that is conducting a search for an executive in coming months.

Guadalupe Guerrero left on Feb. 16 from the Portland Public Schools, which has 44,000 students.

Sue Rieke-Smith, superintendent of the Tigard-Tualatin School District , which has more than 11,000 students, is stepping down at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Erin Lair, superintendent of the more than 4,000-student Baker School District, plans to leave in June.

And Charis McGaughy, superintendent of the Coos Bay School District, which serves 3,000 students, announced her resignation Dec. 1.

Seeking a permanent 4J superintendent replacement

The board also will be tasked with initiating a search for a permanent superintendent. There was no discussion Monday night about when that process will start.

The last superintendent search which resulted in naming Dey took more than two years to complete.

"We have much work to do," Rabasa said in an email. "Eugene is a strong community that is invested in its schools, and we count on our community’s input and continued support."

"More than 16,000 students and their families are expecting us to get this right," she said. "Selecting, supervising, and working with our superintendent is one of the most important things this board does."

According to 4J policy, the board may engage in a nationwide search for applicants. The board will develop candidate qualities and experience requirements as well as the application and hiring process.

The criteria will be made during public meetings.

While the board may appoint an advisory board or committee, the final selection will be decided by the board.

"We appreciate Dr. Dey’s collaboration with us as we bring on an interim superintendent," Rabasa said. "As we move into that process, we look forward to updating the district and the community."

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene 4J begins process of searching for an interim superintendent