EU countries to send 157 generators to Ukraine after Russia bombings

Electricity generators stand in a hall of Stromnetz Berlin GmbH. Germany, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands are to supply Ukraine with 157 generators after recent Russian drone and missile attacks on the country's energy infrastructure. Carsten Koall/dpa

Germany, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands are to supply Ukraine with 157 generators after recent Russian drone and missile attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Russia frequently attacks Ukraine's power lines and substations as part of the full-scale invasion Moscow launched more than two years ago.

The European Commission organized the deliveries of generators through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, a platform to coordinate and share emergency resources.

The EU executive arm is also sending 10 1-Megawatt power generators to Ukraine, each large enough to power a medium-sized hospital under emergency conditions.