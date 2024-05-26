EU Council chief condemns Russia's 'attrocious' Kharkiv store strike

President of the European Council Charles Michel speaks at the plenary session of the European Parliament. Michel has condemned Russia's "attrocious" airstrike on a DIY store in Kharkiv, Ukraine. "The Russian strike on a Kharkiv supermarket is atrocious," Michel said on X. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

The European Council President Chares Michel has condemned Russia's "attrocious" airstrike on a DIY store in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

"The Russian strike on a Kharkiv supermarket is atrocious," Michel said on X.

While Michel mentions a supermarket, the site has been described as the "Epicentr hypermarket" in reporting, possibly leading to confusion.

"Russia’s efforts to terrorize Ukrainian civilians as part of its war of aggression against Ukraine are criminal," he added.

"Together, we can stop Russia’s brutal attacks. We need to urgently advance on a comprehensive air defence solution for Ukraine."