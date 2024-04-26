Ethics Commission dismisses complaint against St. Lucie sheriff filed by local GOP leader

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — An ethics complaint against Sheriff Keith Pearson — filed by county Republican Executive Committee Chair and vocal critic Kenny Nail — was dismissed last week by the state Ethics Commission.

The complaint was one of 33 dismissed by the commission due to a lack of jurisdiction over the alleged violations, according to a Wednesday news release.

"These reviews are limited to questions of jurisdiction and determinations as to whether the contents of the complaint are adequate to allege a violation of the Code of Ethics or other laws within the commission's jurisdiction," according to the news release. "As no factual investigation precedes the reviews, the commission's conclusions do not reflect on the accuracy of the allegations made in these complaints."

Neither Nail nor a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office responded to requests to comment on Thursday. Pearson and his office have been unresponsive to such requests made by TCPalm since shortly after he became sheriff.

Complaint came after public criticism

Kenny Nail, chairman of the St. Lucie County Republican Executive Committee, holds a briefing at a St. Lucie County Republican party’s office, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Port. St. Lucie. In his hand, he holds a copy of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report on an alleged "ghost candidate" scheme, for which new Sheriff Keith Pearson was interviewed by investigators.

The complaint was signed by Nail and dated Feb. 5, weeks before the executive committee voted to file its own complaint with the Ethics Commission against Pearson, who was appointed sheriff Dec. 1 by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Before DeSantis' appointment, Pearson had not filed to run for sheriff in the Aug. 20 primary, and the executive committee had endorsed Acting Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro for the job. After his appointment, Pearson filed to run as a Republican, giving Del Toro a de-facto primary incumbent opponent.

The accusations made against Pearson appear to be about more than inner-party squabbling, however.

In December, Nail called the new sheriff "unethical" and said he "should not even be our dog catcher." Other prominent Republicans have made similar claims. County Commission Chair Cathy Townsend called Pearson "the worst choice the governor could have made." At the time, Nail said he would begin actively lobbying local elected officials to encourage Pearson to resign.

Cathy Townsend, St. Lucie County Commission chairperson, speaks during a briefing regarding Keith Pearson at a St. Lucie County Republican party’s office, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Port St. Lucie. “If he did not know about this until 30 minutes prior, why was he within 24 hours removing all the decals with Ken Mascara’s name on them,” she said. “It takes at least 24 hours to turn around to get decals made to put on buildings.”

Pearson soon fired back, issuing a cease-and-desist letter to Nail through an attorney.

The letter asked Nail and the local party to apologize on social media and via the press and to rescind any endorsement of a candidate for St. Lucie County sheriff.

Nail rejected the request and continued to criticize Pearson.

Then, in late February, Nail led a push for the executive committee to pass a resolution calling on Pearson to either resign or be removed by DeSantis, and asking local elected officials to back his ouster. The resolution failed 17-22, amid accusations of intimidation. A resolution to file an ethics commission complaint passed.

It is unclear if a separate complaint was filed, as Nail had seemingly already filed his own by that time.

Allegations go back to 'ghost candidate' controversy

The details of Nail's complaint go back to Pearson's apparent involvement in an alleged scheme by former Sheriff Ken Mascara, a Democrat, to promote a preferred candidate in the 2020 Republican primary.

The alleged scheme was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement beginning in 2021, including an interview of Pearson by investigators.

Ultimately, last year, investigators announced they found insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges against Mascara, Pearson or anyone else.

The new St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson speaks at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Midway Road in Fort Pierce. "It's very humbling but it’s also very exciting knowing that we are going to be able to be able to continue serving St. Lucie County at this level of excellency," Pearson said at the start of a media interview at the Sheriff’s Office on Midway Road on Monday Dec. 4, 2023, in Fort Pierce. The former St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara submitted his resignation on Friday Dec. 1, and he cited ongoing “health issues” for his departure. He’s currently out of state seeking treatment, he noted.

Despite that, Nail's ethics complaint relies heavily on the 2021 complaint made to FDLE.

"Per the allegations, (Kevin) Carter's 'straw candidacy' was created by Sheriff Ken Mascara in order to assist in his own reelection, by taking votes away from Rich Williams, who was a registered Republican candidate in the Sheriff's Office (election)," Nail wrote. "One of the participants in this 'ghost candidate' scam was Lt. Keith Pearson."

Nail also points to FDLE's interview with Pearson. In that interview, Pearson said he allowed a workshop in his backyard to be used for constructing Carter campaign signs, and Pearson said he had put up and distributed Carter campaign signs. Mascara did not ask him to back Carter, Pearson stated.

Nail asserts that an FDLE report, which he attached to the Ethics Commission complaint, shows Pearson knew of the alleged "ghost candidate" scheme. Pearson has denied knowledge of any scheme.

Pearson: Supporting the best candidate

In a response, filed on behalf of Pearson, the Florida Sheriffs Association said Pearson had no knowledge of the "ghost candidate" scheme. "The allegations of the complaint are insufficient to establish a violation of the Code of Ethics," the association argued.

Despite Pearson's support for Carter, the association told the Ethics Commission, the FDLE report does not make the conclusions that Nail claims.

"Although (Nail) alleges that Pearson knew about a ghost candidacy, these allegations are conclusory in nature. Neither (Nail) nor the FDLE investigation provides any evidentiary support for this contention," the association said in its response.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson discusses the case of an illegal animal slaughterhouse during a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s office in Fort Pierce.

The Sheriff's Association asserts that Pearson supported Carter for much simpler reasons: "In his investigative interview, Pearson acknowledged that he supported Carter because he was the best candidate in the Republican primary."

None of Pearson's actions in support of Carter was done while on duty, according to the association.

"(Nail's) spurious allegations against Sheriff Pearson are nothing but a shameless attempt to damage Sheriff Pearson politically," the association argued to the Ethics Commission.

Commission rules with Pearson, but does not absolve him

Nail's complaint related to a state law regarding the misuse of a public position. The Ethics Commission found that the allegations did not show that law had been broken.

"The complaint fails to allege (Pearson) used or attempted to use his position as a lieutenant with the Sheriff's Office in any way while engaging in the alleged conduct," the commission ruled. "By dismissing this complaint, this commission does not approve of the alleged conduct."

The decision merely reflects the lack of jurisdiction y the commission to take any action, according to the decision.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com and 504-331-0516.

