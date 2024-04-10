Eternal Knights: UCF honors student killed in crash on the way to orientation

The University of Central Florida honors students who passed away in the past academic year with its Eternal Knights program each year.

On Tuesday, UCF named nine Knights, including Jakob Lloyd, in its Eternal Knights ceremony.

In 2023, Lloyd was in town from Colorado for orientation but did not get the chance to officially become a Knight after a drunk driver killed him and his father in a crash.

Few situations can impact a campus community as much as the death of a student.

Family, friends, classmates, and campus community members are left with unresolved emotions and a need to connect with others.

The Eternal Knights Memorial Service honors students who have passed away during recent academic terms and provides surviving campus community members and family members with an opportunity to celebrate a student’s life.

“It means a lot,” said Jakob Lloyd’s mother. “I don’t know too many universities that do this. It’s incredibly special.”

Shane and Jakob Lloyd were driving through the intersection of Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road just after 1 p.m. when troopers said 40-year-old Leslie Gehret ran a red light.

During this annual ceremony, families and friends join with campus leaders and members of the UCF community to recognize those who will always be remembered as Eternal Knights.

The Eternal Knights Memorial Service is open to the entire campus community and is held each spring semester by the Office of Student Involvement.

Students honored at the service are identified as “continuously enrolled.”

For undergraduate students, this enrollment is defined in the University Undergraduate Catalog as “being enrolled in classes without a break for two or more consecutive regular semesters/terms.”

For graduate students, enrollment is defined in the Graduate Catalog as “three consecutive semesters (i.e. one full year).”

However, the Vice President for Student Development and Enrollment Services or his/her designee determines whether a student is eligible to be recognized at the service.

The Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities assists with support and resources for all student deaths documented with the university, including alumni and those not considered continuously enrolled.

