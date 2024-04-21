'Essence of evil': Repeat killer gets life sentence for murdering girlfriend in Tempe

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced on Friday that a serial offender was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend at a Tempe motel.

Gary Lenall Cox, aged 60, received a sentence for first-degree murder in the "violent" killing of his girlfriend at the Super 8 motel near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard, as reported by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Cox committed this act less than four months after being released from prison for the murder of his wife in 2001, stated Mitchell’s office in a press release issued on Friday.

Tempe police discovered the victim’s naked body on the floor of a motel room during a wellness check on the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2020. Officers were alerted after Cox’s relative called to report that he told his brother his girlfriend was dead and he would be returning to prison.

The Medical Examiner’s Office found that Cox’s girlfriend had sustained various injuries, including bruises around her chest and neck, roughly 20 rib fractures and extensive bleeding in all regions of her brain.

During an investigation, police discovered evidence that Cox had attempted to clean the crime scene, including empty bleach bottles, and blood stains on the room’s sink, tub, and towels. Officers also found evidence that Cox cleaned his girlfriend’s wounds.

On February 13 of this year, Cox was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence, Mitchell’s office wrote. In addition to a life sentence for first-degree murder, the County Attorney’s Office announced that Cox’s official sentencing included...

28 years for kidnapping

4.5 years for tampering with physical evidence

3.5 years for possession or use of a narcotic drug from a different criminal case

“These crimes are the essence of evil, and they were committed by a person who is a grave threat to the community,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release. “He will spend a very long time in prison, which is precisely where he belongs.”

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office wrote that before the victim met Cox, she was described as a “friendly” person who would talk to her neighbors at the motel, where she was placed by a social services agency. After she met Cox and he moved in with her, however, the victim’s behavior totally shifted. She would rarely leave her room, and Cox would “do all the talking,” Mitchell’s office stated.

Cox’s brother said he noticed the victim had a black eye on a video call, even though she hadn’t had one when he’d visited the couple a few days earlier, according to prosecutors.

Prior to his girlfriend’s killing, Cox had been released from prison just months before in April 2020 after serving an 18-year sentence for manslaughter, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Madeline Nguyen is a breaking news reporter for The Republic. Reach her at Madeline.Nguyen@gannett.com or 480-619-0285. Follow her on X @madelineynguyen.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Repeat killer Gary Cox sentenced to life for girlfriend's Tempe murder