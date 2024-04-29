Escambia sheriff says triple homicide 'ambush' in Myrtle Grove was retaliation

During a Monday morning press conference, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons identified the three men killed during a Sunday morning "ambush" in Myrtle Grove and said it is believed the triple shooting was an act of retaliation.

Simmons said 26-year-old Markeese Turner, 28-year-old Michael Carstarphen and 23-year-old Trashawn Powers were the three men fatally shot in a vehicle parked outside of an invite-only party at the corner of 65th Avenue and Jackson Streets.

"This was not random, this was not a drive-by, this was a shooting that took place at close range, and it was clearly targeted," Simmons said during the press conference.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons speaks at a press conference on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The three men were sitting in their convertible Mustang when Simmons said two shooters parked away from the victims and walked through a yard and a shed before getting to the Mustang. Once there, both fired multiple rounds at the three men.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died as well.

Simmons said investigators believe the shooting was retaliation for a previous event, but the sheriff told the News Journal they're not sure what event the shooting was meant to avenge.

"We're taking a look at a couple different events, and it may have not been yesterday," he said. "Retaliatory shootings sometimes take days, sometimes they can take months."

In case you missed it: Judge declares mistrial for Pensacola woman indicted for murdering cell mate with fentanyl

According to the Sheriff's Office, all available investigators have been called in and the real-time crime center − which, among other functions, allow investigators to compile footage from public security cameras − has been activated. Investigators are asking anyone who attended the party to review any videos or photos and provide any useful information to ECSO investigators.

Simmons also said at least one of the victims was recently released from prison but did not know if his previous charges related to the retaliation.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Carstarphen had only been released from prison custody for eight days before he was fatally shot. FDOC records also indicate that Powers was on supervised probation during the shooting.

"This is certainly a tragedy; our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Simmons said. "You don't want to get a phone call saying that something has happened to your child, so you do not want to get a phone call about something this tragic, something this needless has taken place."

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Myrtle Grove triple homicide is retaliation, ECSO sheriff says