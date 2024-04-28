ECSO investigating 'ambush' that left three dead in West Pensacola

Three men were gunned down in a deadly "ambush" early Sunday morning, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., the ECSO received a shots fired call at an adult birthday party in the area of 65th Avenue and Jackson Street. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that three males had been shot while inside a vehicle parked in a lot alongside 65th Avenue.

All three victims suffered fatal injuries. Their idenities have not been released.

“This is a terrible tragedy that we are investigating as a targeted ambush,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said in a statement.

According to the Sheriff's Office, all available investigators have been called in and the real-time crime center − which, among other functions, allow investigators to compile footage from public security cameras − has been activated. Investigators are asking anyone who attended the party to review any videos or photos and provide any useful information to ECSO investigators.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

