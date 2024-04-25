ECSO investigating after man shot in foot at Burgess Road gas station overnight

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Wednesday at a gas station off Palafox Street.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that around 8 p.m. two individuals exchanged gunfire at the corner of Burgess Road and Palafox street.

"One of them got struck in the foot, but it was not life threatening," Lewis said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no one has been taken into custody as of Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County Sheriff investigating Burgess Road gas station shooting