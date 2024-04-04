Escambia middle and high school students to undergo 'random screenings' for weapons

Escambia County Public Schools is set to begin randomly screening middle and high school students with a new weapons detection system called OPENGATE.

The portable weapon detection devices will screen students for weapons, vape devices and other prohibited items. ECPS School Safety Specialist Kyle Kinser said that students will be selected at random for screenings, most likely in rotating classrooms and entry points into the schools, such as bus drop-off areas, parent drop-offs and student walkers.

The district purchased 20 OPENGATE devices in October at $16,500 per unit and added five more units in March. The devices were purchased using a Florida Department of Education grant given to enhance the school district’s physical security.

Each middle and high school will have a minimum of one unit, but they are able to deploy more if a need arises. They will also be transported to be used for outside of school events, such as sporting events and school board meetings.

The randomized process aims to eliminate wait times for students, since the district couldn't realistically ask students to arrive at school up to two hours early to screen everyone, Kinser said.

He said they will be logging what students and classrooms are screened to ensure student selections are done equitably, as the goal is to address all students, not just those with a history of disciplinary issues.

Principals and staff at each of the schools are being trained to “ensure no discrimination or profiling” when it comes to the screenings, Kinser said, which is why they are going to start screening students in small batches as a trial run. They have yet to determine how many students will be screened each day.

“The goal is to be a little slower to make sure we get it right…we want to make sure our staff is appropriately trained before we go wide-scale with this,” Kinser said.

"We’re trying to be transparent without giving too much away,” Kinser said. “There has to be equity.”

Kinser said this was not done is response to a specific event that has happened within the school system, but as a “cultural shift” in which organizations are beginning to prepare for the worst. He pointed to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, who rolled out the same OPENGATE system this week.

“People are seeing the benefits of being proactive and preventative,” Kinser said.

By next school year, Kinser said he hopes that students will be familiar enough with the equipment that they don't bring prohibited items to school in the first place. The technology is also meant to bring awareness to parents to secure weapons at home and ensure they are out of reach from their children.

“It’s going to bring a better peace of mind,” Kinser said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County Public Schools to randomly screen students for weapons