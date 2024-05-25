Escambia County deputies find multiple drugs during search warrant, arrest man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after deputies found multiple drugs inside a home on May 10, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Man who killed roommate in 2022 found guilty by Escambia Co. jury, awaits sentencing

An ECSO Facebook post said deputies with the SWAT Team and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Rue Max Street.

WARRANT LOCATION:

Deputies found $13,751 in cash, 80 grams of crack cocaine, 372 grams of powder cocaine, hydrocodone pills, alprazolam pills, MDMA, 10 grams of marijuana and a gun.

Foley woman becomes 4th arrested in murder-for-hire plot: court documents

(Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

41-year-old Judah McIntyre was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to sell/distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.