Eric Trump's Claim About His 'Good Family' Goes Down Like A Bag Of Bricks

Eric Trump claimed his family has never done a thing wrong, predictably prompting some harsh reminders on social media.

Appearing on Fox News Saturday, Eric Trump was asked by host Mark Levin about the criminal hush money trial against his father, former President Donald Trump.

“Well, Mark. A hundred and ten subpoenas in the last seven years. Those are ones that I’ve received personally. ... I’ve never gotten so much as a traffic ticket,” Eric Trump said. “We’re a good family. Never have done anything wrong.”

“The way that they’ve come after my father since he’s gone down that escalator is unthinkable,” he added.

Eric Trump: We’re a good family. Never have done anything wrong pic.twitter.com/5N4vb658WX — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2024

In the last year or so alone, Donald Trump has been found liable in separate civil cases for fraud, defamation and sexual abuse, racking up hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties.

He has been criminally indicted four times. He faces federal charges related to his handling of classified documents and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. He is also battling state-level charges in Georgia over election subversion, and is currently on trial in New York for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to a porn star who says she had sex with him the year after he married his current wife.

In 2018, Trump paid $25 million to settle lawsuits against his now-defunct Trump University, after students said they were scammed out of thousands of dollars in tuition.

And as part of a 2019 settlement, he paid $2 million to eight charities and admitted he had misused funds raised by the Donald J. Trump Foundation to promote his presidential campaign and pay off business debts.

His three oldest children, including Eric Trump, were on the foundation’s board and were ordered to undergo mandatory training on how to run a charity.

Many of Donald Trump’s current and former allies have been convicted and sentenced to prison time for white-collar crimes.

Eric Trump was offered a dose of reality from users on X (formerly Twitter):

