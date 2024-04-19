EPPD investigating ‘industrial accident’ death at rail yard in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Crime Against Persons unit is investigating a death as an “industrial accident” Thursday, April 18 at 805 Santa Fe Street in the rail yard. That’s in Downtown El Paso near the El Paso Del Norte bridge.

El Paso Police sent an alert to the media at 9:20 p.m.

This is a developing story and we will update once we learn more.

