Where Secrets Go To Die podcast

Episode 4: Sins of the Father

The internal affairs files on Michigan State Police Trooper David Moeggenborg run more than 400 pages, with claims of abuse from multiple family members. And he responded to Dyanna Maddox’s B&E complaint the day Derrick Henagan disappeared.

In this episode, Detroit Free Press reporter John Wisely talks to his daughter, Meghan Moeggenborg as she describes a terrifying walk in the woods with her father, what she saw there and the threat she said he made if she spoke about it.

Meghan Moeggenborg, the daughter of Michigan State Trooper David Moeggenborg, helped search the property near her father's home for the remains of missing man, Derrick Henagan.

Who’s who: Michigan State Police Trooper David Moeggenborg. Meghan Moeggenborg, his daughter. Amy Asher, Meghan’s mother and his first wife. Renae Botbyl, the trooper’s second wife. Hunter Majurin, Renae’s son from a previous marriage.

Explore the case: Unredacted complaint Redacted complaint No charges warranted

Get the latest episodes here.

If you need help: For domestic violence resources, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or visit thehotline.org.

For substance misuse and mental health resources, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP or visit samhsa.gov/

Contact us: 248-702-4092 or through encrypted email at wiselyj@proton.me

Sign up for our email updates on this story through our newsletter.

Credits: John Wisely, Darcie Moran, Tad Davis, Elisha Anderson, Gina Kaufman, Garrett Tiedemann, Robin Chan, Kathleen Galligan, Adrienne Roberts, Kathy Kieliszewski, Jim Schaefer and Anjanette Delgado. Nicole Avery Nichols is editor of the Detroit Free Press.

Our theme music is “Abyss,” an original song by Camilla Cantu and Brian Castillo. Outside audio in the episode is courtesy of 9&10 News, WLUC TV 6 and Meghan Moeggenborg.

Check back later for a full transcript of this episode.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Where Secrets Go To Die' podcast — Episode 4: Sins of the Father