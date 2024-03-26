Entergy Mississippi says over 4,000 customers without power following severe weather

Thousands of central Mississippians are without power Tuesday morning after showers, storms and at least one possible tornado hit the area overnight.

Shortly before 8 a.m., over 4,000 Entergy Mississippi customers were without power following a series of showers and storms that occurred Monday night.

According to Entergy's outage map at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, 4,200 people were without electricity in the state.

Most customers were located in the following counties: Hinds (1,731), Madison (716) and Grenada (612).

Clinton, which is a city in Hinds County, was one area reported to have had a possible tornado.

Mike Edmonson, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Jackson office, said a survey team will be dispatched to the area Tuesday to assess any damage. The Clinton area is the only planned survey at this time, Edmonson said.

A tree lies on a car on Tuesday, March, 2024 on Hanging Moss Road after overnight severe storms moved through Jackson, Miss.

"The only thing that was recorded was damage to a roof and some trees in Clinton," Edmonson said. "There were also trees down in Rankin County and Madison County that fell due to strong, gusty winds that were even before any type of a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning was issued."

No additional severe weather is expected for the next six days, according to the weather service.

"Currently, we still have a cold front that will be making its way through," Edmonson said. "So, there's still some light rain. You may even hear a rumble of thunder down in the south around Hattiesburg and the I-59 corridor (Tuesday) morning. But long before noon, maybe by 10 a. m. or so, it should all have ended and shifted over into Alabama."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Entergy power outage impacts over 4,000 customers