Power outage? Tips to help you weather being off the grid in Mississippi

Here are some things Entergy Mississippi says you can do in the event of a power outage:

Be on alert

To report an outage, view outages in your area and receive status update alerts go to www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/, download the Entergy mobile app or call 1-800-968-8243.

Prepare your home

Take preparations to clean out your gutters and drainpipes. Bringing in indoor furniture or garbage cans as well as anything that can be blown away in high winds.

Have basic emergency supplies

One way for you to prepare for any type of severe weather is by having a family emergency plan or kit. Basic emergency supplies include flashlights, radios, nonperishable foods and a first aid kit.

Check food expiration dates

If you are stocking up on non-perishables, making sure you're checking expiration dates regularly. This way in the event that you do end up in an emergency situation then you have materials that will not harm you or make you sick.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has provided ways to stay healthy amongst the winter weather.

Food in your refrigerator and freezer will be safe to eat if power is out for less than two hours. Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to keep food cold longer.

After two hours, a freezer that is half full will hold food safely for up to 24 hours. A full freezer will hold food safely for 48 hours.

After two hours, pack milk, other dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, gravy, and spoilable leftovers into a cooler surrounded by ice. Inexpensive Styrofoam coolers are fine for this purpose.

Bottled, boiled or treated water is safe water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene. Watch for specific boil water alerts in your area. More details on what to do doing a boil-water notice can be found on the department's page.

Off the grid: Power outages in the U.S.

Keep one light on, the rest off. Unplug appliances

Leaving appliances and lights plugged up during the power outage can cause complications for Mississippi Entergy's system when the power is restored at your residence.

By leaving one light such as a lamp on, you can be aware of when the power has been restored.

If you do decide to leave home in the event of a winter storm, then prepare your property by turning off electricity at your main fuse or breaker and the water at the main valve.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Power outage preparation