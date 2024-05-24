‘Enough is enough’: Police say ‘Middle School bicycle gangs’ wreaking havoc in downtown Plymouth

Gangs of youths on bicycles are wreaking havoc in downtown Plymouth, and police have issued a warning to the young offenders and their parents, who may also now face consequences for their child’s unlawful behaviors.

Since April 1, police in the popular tourist destination have responded to more than 25 calls involving juveniles on bikes “causing havoc Downtown and in the North Plymouth Area,” police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“These youngsters are rolling 5-10 deep in their “Middle School bicycle gangs” and have no regard for traffic laws, or.....anything,” police said.

“We have responded after being called for kids riding in the middle of Rt. 3A, swerving at cars, harassing and swearing at pedestrians, fighting, kicking at doors on houses, lighting fireworks off while riding the bike, riding at geese, purposefully damaging flowers, assaulting two people on the bike path, and lots of ‘middle fingers’ being thrown,” police said.

“This behavior is dangerous, unnecessary, and unacceptable,” police said.

Responding officers “have interacted with these kids and they give us the middle finger as well,” police said. “We have spoken to their parents, and believe it or not...some of the parents don’t seem to care either.”

Officers now cracking down on the problem will also involve the parents of the young offenders.

“From here on out, this is what’s going to happen. If an Officer notices a bicycle violation from any of these suspect youths, a $20 citation will be issued for the offense to the PARENT of the offender,” police said. “We are also going to impound the bicycle for 15 days.”

Offenders over the age of 16 will get a ticket, police said.

Bicyclists have to follow all of the same rules as a motor vehicle, police said. The enforcement is allowed under state laws.

“The juvenile bicycle gang thing was fun while it lasted but starting today,” police said, “Enough is Enough.”

Police issued the warning during National Travel & Tourism week.

Downtown Plymouth draws tens of thousands of tourists during the summer months.

The downtown area is famous for Plymouth Rock, which is “known as the rock the Mayflower Pilgrims stepped on in 1620 to disembark from their shallop onto land,” according to town’s tourism website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW