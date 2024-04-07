Engine cover rips open as Southwest flight takes off from Denver International Airport
The Houston-bound Southwest flight took off from DIA around 7:45 a.m., and returned to the airport 30 minutes later, landing safely. No injuries were reported.
When I started working from home in the late 1980s as a freelance technical writer, I was clearly an outlier. Over time, though, that slowly changed, and the pandemic — along with generationally shifting views on work-life balance — accelerated worker sentiment away from going into a formal office every day, even if some CEOs wish it weren’t so. Today, 14% of U.S. workers work at home full time (including me), and that number is expected to increase to 20% by next year, according to data published by USA Today.
This week, we’re looking at just how many fintech companies made it into Y Combinator’s Winter 2024 cohort, how much funding slid in the first quarter, and more! Y Combinator held demo days for its Winter Cohort this week. Of the 260 companies in the latest cohort, nearly 30 of them, or 8%, were classified as fintech.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
