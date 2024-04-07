Engine cover rips open as Southwest flight takes off from Denver International Airport

TechCrunch

When I started working from home in the late 1980s as a freelance technical writer, I was clearly an outlier. Over time, though, that slowly changed, and the pandemic — along with generationally shifting views on work-life balance — accelerated worker sentiment away from going into a formal office every day, even if some CEOs wish it weren’t so. Today, 14% of U.S. workers work at home full time (including me), and that number is expected to increase to 20% by next year, according to data published by USA Today.