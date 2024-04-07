An engine cover rips off a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737, forcing an emergency landing

A Southwest Airlines flight returned to Denver after an engine cover ripped off mid-flight.

The plane is a Boeing model that has had other malfunctions recently, prompting FAA inspections.

Southwest's maintenance team is reviewing the aircraft while the FAA investigates.

A Boeing 737 operated by Southwest Airlines had to turn around mid-flight after an engine cover ripped off on Sunday. It was the latest incident in a series of problems for Boeing planes.

Southwest Airlines told Business Insider in a statement that Flight 3695 returned to the Denver International Airport and landed safely after experiencing a "mechanical issue." The airline said its maintenance team is reviewing the aircraft.

"Our Customers will arrive at Houston Hobby on another aircraft, approximately three hours behind schedule," Southwest said in the statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate safety for our customers and employees."

Video of the incident shared online shows a section of the plane's engine cowling — a panel that covers the engine — tearing away from the aircraft.

Scary moments for passengers on a Southwest flight from Denver to Houston when the engine cover ripped off during flight , forcing the plane to return to Denver Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/BBpCBXpTsl — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) April 7, 2024

FAA records indicate that the plane was registered in February 2017. That registration expires in 2030.

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after a section of an Alaska Airlines fuselage — a plug over what was previously a door — ripped away mid-flight.

The FAA said in a statement at the time that each plane would have to undergo an eight-hour safety inspection before it's allowed to carry passengers again.

Boeing Chairman Steve Mollenkopf has reached out directly to several airlines following the company's recent struggles, Bloomberg reported. Mollenkpf's move came after Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said that Boeing showed a "lack of attention to detail."

"In 2022 and 2023, we were finding little things like spanners under the floorboards, in some cases, seat handles missing, things like that," O'Leary told CNN in March.

The FAA told Business Insider in a statement that it is investigating the incident. Boeing referred BI to Southwest Airlines when reached for comment on Sunday.

Read the original article on Business Insider