'Energy boost': Firefighters open Raynham intravenous 'hydration lounge' — What's that?

RAYNHAM — Christopher Hamilton and Joseph Matrisciano know very well the benefits of intravenous therapy.

As both firefighters and paramedics with the Bridgewater Fire Department, they have to administer IV treatments, usually to replenish fluids, to patients and victims every time one needs emergency transport to a hospital.

“There are lots of people that just benefit from getting an IV. By the time we get to the hospital, they already feel better,” said Matrisciano.

It is this shared experience that sparked the idea to open a place where people can access IV treatments and therapy, without having to rely on one’s primary care or closest medical facility.

“It fills a gap in the community,” said Eryn Iafrate, who, along with co-owners Hamilton and Matrisciano, opened Live Well IV Hydration Lounge in February.

Located in Raynham in the plaza at 1470 New State Highway, on the same side as Tropical Llama restaurant, Live Well offers IV therapy as a form of preventive care, thereby reducing trips to the hospital, as well as an alternative source for those seeking new options to improve wellness.

Owners of Live Well IV Hydration Lounge, Inc. Christopher Hamilton, Eryn Iafrate, and Joseph Matrisciano lead a tour of their Raynham business on March 21.

What is IV therapy?

Simply put, IV therapy is administering fluids, vitamins and other nutrients directly into the bloodstream through an IV drip.

Absorption through the bloodstream is a quicker and more efficient method than through the regular digestive process, the owners said. Aside from rehydration purposes, some people feel and see the benefits of using IV for consuming nutrient concoctions.

“I’ve had a lot of IVs in me and have spent a lot of time in hospitals. I’ve personally benefited the most from this,” said Iafrate, referring to several health issues, including a heart condition, that she deals with.

Joseph Matrisciano sets up IV hydration therapy into the arm of employee Matthew Iafrate.

Who uses IV therapy?

Matrisciano explained people with certain health problems, like digestive issues where one’s system has trouble absorbing nutrients, benefit greatly from IV therapy.

Iafrate added people can lose a large portion of vitamins and minerals to the digestive process, while all these nutrients can be absorbed, via IV, into the bloodstream.

People recovering from surgery, he said, can be susceptible to dehydration. With IV therapy, “It’s an opportunity to get your nutrients and recover quicker,” Matrisciano said.

Iafrate and Matrisciano also cite some recent experiences with sick clients. They said they had several clients dealing with the stomach flu, looking for solutions to a faster recovery.

“They needed fluids, and we helped them a lot,” said Matrisciano.

The inside of Live Well IV Hydration Lounge, Inc. is designed to provide a serene, calming atmosphere for clients.

People looking to replenish fluids and electrolytes after a workout are another segment benefiting. Live Well has received a fair amount of these clients due to the business being in the same plaza as a gym and a martial arts dojo.

Iafrate said that really anyone looking to get healthier, feel more energetic, and function better would benefit from IV therapy.

“We have people coming in just for the energy boost. You feel it quickly,” she said.

Safe environment

Live Well’s services aren’t something that require a doctor’s note. It’s an elective procedure. A health questionnaire is to be filled out by first-time visitors during an initial consultation with staff. These questionnaires and consultations are free and non-binding to curious potential patrons.

All staff performing IV sessions are licensed paramedics.

Like any medical setting, Hamilton and Matrisciano say staff adhere to strict guidelines for sanitation and sterility when conducting IV.

In response to people’s apprehensions over needles, Matrisciano said, “We explain to them the process is low risk with high benefits.”

Live Well IV Hydration Lounge, Inc. is located in the plaza at 1470 New State Highway in Raynham.

What do they offer?

Besides normal saline hydration IV injections, Live Well offers an assortment of IV nutrition bags. The varied projects offered address different conditions, including boosting metabolism and energy (Get-up-and-go), abdominal discomfort and lower back pain (Alleviate), skin revitalization (Inner Beauty), fighting a cold or boosting your immune system (Immunity) and overall providing of essential nutrients (Myers’ Cocktail).

How long does an IV session last?

IV sessions usually last around 45 minutes to an hour.

What's an intramuscular (IM) injection?

Live Well also offers intramuscular injections (IM) where the nutrition concoctions are injected directly into a muscle, which is absorbed by the body even faster than IV. The difference is it lacks any hydration properties that IV provides. IM injections last about 10-15 minutes.

Matthew Iafrate, Hydration Specialist employed at Live Well IV Hydration Lounge, showing what getting IV hydration therapy looks like.

What to expect at Live Well?

The inside of Live Well is designed as a spa or lounge-like setting to give off a calming, serene vibe.

“We wanted to create a whole experience with a different atmosphere” from the regular healthcare setting, said co-owner Hamilton.

Features inside the lounge area include sofas and full reclining chairs, soft instrumental music one would expect to hear in a setting designed for tranquility, and a mixture of dimmed artificial light contrasted with natural light coming from the front windows.

If clients are coming for IV sessions and are looking to remain in solitude, it is recommended they bring a book, headphones to listen with their mobile phone or tablet, or a sleepmask and blanket if they wanted to take a nap.

The owners of Live Well IV Hydration Lounge on Route 44 in Raynham are, from left, Joseph Matrisciano, Christopher Hamilton and Eryn Iafrate, seen here on March 21, 2024.

They make house calls

Live Well also offers services at your door. For people who either would feel more comfortable remaining at their homes or offices, or physically can’t travel to the lounge, staff at Live Well can come to you for IV sessions. There will be an additional fee for this travel.

Additional information

Matrisciano said there are expansion plans in place, including building out a private room to handle large groups. Currently, the staff is just four, but the owners want to hire more down the line, once the business settles in.

Live Well IV Hydration Lounge also offers discounts for multiple treatments, a membership program and a 15% discount for all nurses, military veterans and first responders.

Monday through Thursday are by appointment, while Friday through Sunday are available for walk-ins.

Learn more or schedule an appointment at lwivhydration.com.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Live Well hydration lounge opens in Raynham. What's IV therapy?