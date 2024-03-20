Ending affordable internet is a mistake. Save the Affordable Connectivity Program

Like everyone else in America, the internet helps keep me connected. For several years now, I’ve relied on the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to save money on my monthly internet bill. But that federal program is going to expire next month unless Congress takes action. This program helps more than 20 million people get cheaper internet access – and it’s why I think it’s worth fighting to keep.

I know a little something about fighting for things that are worth fighting for. I’ve done it my whole life, and I’m damn proud of it.

As a kid, the family business was in the optical industry. At the age of 12, I was able to make eyeglasses by shaving glass. Even though it wasn’t the career I wanted to pursue, it was helpful to have learned a skill from my father. It taught me a lot about hard work as I spent many years pursuing my real passion – theater. I had some success on game shows, a Broadway show booked and some modeling, but all that changed when my family needed me.

I put my acting dreams on hold and moved back home to take care of my two siblings and my mom. Ultimately, I sold my family’s business and was able to keep my sisters’ and my mother’s home intact. It wasn’t easy, but anything in life that’s worth fighting for never is – including family.

I kept this ability to fight with me during my life’s next “act.” I was fortunate to blend the optical skills I learned as a kid with my passion for all things show business. I spent nearly 30 years in Los Angeles operating my own local business. I was so well known I even made eyeglasses for celebrities, including Cher!

During this time, I also co-founded the AIDS Project Los Angeles. As a single gay man, I felt strongly about doing something to help us figure out why so many people were getting sick and dying. It took our country far too long to realize the real epidemic that AIDS was, and it was up to fighters like me to sound the alarm and get help to those who needed it.

It’s why I’m sounding the alarm again today. The ACP is helping millions of people and unless Congress acts that program will disappear.

The internet is a necessity in my life, whether that means ordering food or speaking with my doctors. Don’t get me wrong, I am not someone who looks to the government for help. But as a monthly cost, it adds up, especially for those living on a fixed income like myself.

The extra money I save through the ACP helps me devote more money to other needs in my life, utilities like electric and heating and buying groceries. I live off Social Security, and it takes every cent for me to make it to my next check.

The ACP allows me to have a little bit of extra cash to pay my medical bills and afford insulin as a diabetic. It also keeps me connected. I sold my car to save money on regular expenses, so I order everything online so it can be delivered to my home.

I want to fight for this program. It’s not just important to me, it’s important to millions of Americans across the country. It’s time for our elected leaders in D.C. to act. I’m a Democrat, but this is bigger than any one party. Republicans and Democrats need to overcome their differences and find a way to work together, to keep this program afloat.

Patrick Ryan lives in Cathedral City and is a member of WorkMoney, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising incomes and lowering costs for Americans. He can be reached at info@workmoney.org

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Why we need the Affordable Connectivity Program