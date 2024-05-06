'Endangered' Democrats? Social media reactions to new Florida Dems panther logo

On Sunday, the Florida Democratic Party posted its new logo online: the face of a Florida Panther snarking inside a red, white and blue "D."

After a countdown of prominent Dems, the video posted to X, formerly Twitter, revealed the new look. "We gave the donkey the boot," Fried said. "It's time to kick ass in Florida."

When she unveiled it at a "Leadership Blue" fundraising event Saturday at the Disney Contemporary Resort, Kimberly Leonard of Politico reported Fried said the state panther, an endangered species, "won't back down from a challenge."

Republicans were quick to respond.

"First, I would like to congratulate Nikki Fried on, by our count, the 28th relaunch of the Florida Democrats under her leadership," said Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power. "The choice in changing your mascot from a donkey to a Florida Panther is particularly fitting with its status as an endangered species."

Power urged Floridians to report sightings of wild Florida Democrats to Fried immediately.

Florida panthers are the official state animal but they have been on the endangered list since 1967.

Mark Hamill calls GOP the 'evil empire'

Saturday was also Star Wars Day and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, encouraged Florida Dems to keep fighting against the "evil empire."

"So many of us around the country are counting on you to lead the resistance to Donald Drumpf and the evil empire that is the Republican Party," Hamill said in a video message to the event Saturday night. "It's up to all of us to send President Biden and Vice-President Harris back to the White House to finish the job, defend our Senate majority by sending Rick Scott into retirement, and protect reproductive rights for all Americans."

Hamill, who frequently posts progressive messages on his social media accounts, visited the White House on Friday, talked to Biden, talked to reporters and came away with a pair of President Joe Biden's signature aviator sunglasses.

Was the logo change Matt Gaetz's idea?

According to Politico reporter Gary Fineout, Gaetz compared Florida Democrats to the Florida panther earlier this year, saying they were out there but you didn't really see them.

How are people responding to the new Florida Democrats logo?

