Employee stabbed at restaurant on Modesto’s McHenry Avenue. One detained after standoff

Two people, including a suspect, were taken by ambulance for medical treatment after a stabbing and brief standoff at the Jack in the Box on the 1800 block of McHenry Avenue late Monday morning.

A female employee was stabbed by a male, whom the Modesto Police Department described as an “unknown subject.” The employee injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect’s medical needs were not immediately clear.

Law enforcement — which included the Modesto Police Department and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office — received the call at about 11 a.m.

A brief standoff followed the stabbing. The male, who’s age and identity had not been released as of Monday afternoon, hid near the kitchen of the restaurant as law enforcement surrounded the location and called for him to surrender over a bullhorn. His location was discovered using a drone inside the restaurant.

“The building was evacuated and the suspect was contained inside,” read an MPD statement.

Officers detained the male at about 11:30 a.m.

The motive for the attack was still under investigation as of Monday, as were questions regarding whether the stabbing was a random act of violence or something else.