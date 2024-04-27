'Emotional roller coaster': Pitt-Johnstown commencement sends students to their futures

Apr. 27—Ailah Charles sat patiently Saturday in the University of Pittsburgh of Johnstown Wellness Center counting the minutes until graduation alongside more than 400 peers in their caps and gowns.

"I feel amazing," Charles said.

Charles is originally from New Jersey and studied civil engineering with a minor in mathematics at Pitt-Johnstown.

She began pursuit of that career in high school and said every time she drove past road construction, she always thought she wanted to be involved in that process,

Earning her bachelor's degree from Pitt-Johnstown has been hard, she admitted, but expressed thanks to her professors for helping get her through.

"It's definitely been an adventure — an emotional roller coaster," Charles said.

Adam Carpinello, an engineering major from Hastings, said he was relieved graduation day had finally arrived.

He joked that the end of school was a longtime coming, but he's just glad everything ended well, although the 22-year-old said the day was emotional for his mother because he's the youngest of two.

Family and friends filled the Wellness Center on campus and gave the students a rousing ovation when they processed to their seats as well as when the group moved their tassels from right to left — signifying they were now graduates.

This year's keynote speech came from retired United States Navy Admiral Michelle Howard.

University President Jem Spectar introduced the speaker and provided a snapshot of her prestigious military career. Howard was the first woman to earn the rank of four-star admiral and be appointed to the position of vice chief of naval operations.

She was also the the first Black woman to reach the ranks of vice admiral and admiral in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and to command a ship in the Navy, among many other accolades.

Howard shared stories and lessons her mother taught her growing up with the crowd.

She told them one of the most impactful teachings she received was the importance of doing what is right because it's good and will help the community.

Howard also covered the history of women in the armed forces and the need to embrace adversity, push through challenges and make a difference before addressing the graduates directly.

"Some of you are going to go on and be some fantastic leaders," Howard said.

Howard closed by telling them the story of her siblings being taught how to build a one-match fire by their mother and the symbolism of using those skills in life.

"Don't be afraid to use the match of leadership," Howard said.

Taylor Harrity, a secondary education major from Johnstown, said the whole experience of commencement didn't feel real.

"Overall, I'm excited — excited, but nervous," she said.

Harrity plans to move to Florida with her fiance and teach mathematics after graduation.

For parents Michael and Alison Haak, Saturday's ceremony was a surreal moment as well.

The pair were there to cheer on their daughter Claire, who majored in biology and planned to attend graduate school at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

"It's all very excited and we're so proud of her," Alison Haak said.

Her husband said this was an exciting moment for their daughter and represents the start of the rest of her life.