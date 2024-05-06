Emily Cordle honored to receive Chamber of Commerce Young Professional Award for 2024

LANCASTER − Emily Cordle said it is a "huge honor" to receive the Lancaster-Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce's Young Professional of the Year Award.

"I'm so very thankful for everyone who nominated me," the South Central Power Company community relations specialist said. "I was completely surprised and just really humbled and glad and privileged to be part of an amazing community that has this award."

Emily Cordle, community relations specialist, stands in front of the bucket trucks inside of a garage at the South Central Power Company on April 22, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio. Cordle won the Young Professionals Award this year.

She will receive her award at the annual chamber awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. on May 9 at Fisher Catholic High School.

Cordle, who recently worked for the United Way of Fairfield County, said her community involvement may be a reason the chamber selected her for the award.

"I have been heavily involved through United Way, Lancaster Festival, Women's Giving Circle," she said. "I hold four board positions throughout the community. And I think networking is a huge one as well and trying to make an impact in any area I can."

Cordle serves on the boards of the Chase Haley Project, the Young Professionals, the local YMCA and Friends of Parks.

She has a multitude of duties at South Central, including working on grants, scholarships, sponsorships and organizing volunteer opportunities for South Central employees, among other things.

Cordle said she enjoys serving others.

"Yes," she said. "From a young age, I was trailing my mom (Fairfield County Administrator Aundrea Cordle) to different volunteer events. That kind of transferred over to what I want to do in life. I'd always felt very honored to serve this community. To volunteer in any way possible to fill a need if it was needed."

Cordle advised other young professionals to network and volunteer as much as possible.

"Find the different organizations and find the ones that really resonate with you," she said. "Then just see what's out there and what's happening."

The chamber's trade show will precede the banquet from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Fisher Catholic.

