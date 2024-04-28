Emergency slide falls off, forces Delta flight to return to JFK airport: officials

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing Friday morning due to its right-wing emergency slide falling off shortly after takeoff, officials said.

“Delta Air Lines Flight 520 returned safely to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 8:35 a.m. local time on Friday, April 26, after the crew reported a vibration,” a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said.

After takeoff, the flight crew received an alert that something was wrong with the right-wing emergency exit slide, according to Delta. They also heard an unusual sound coming from near the wing.

The flight crew called air traffic control and declared an emergency landing. The Boeing 767-300ER aircraft landed safely and proceeded to a gate, where passengers deboarded the plane, officials said.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta said in a statement. “Delta flight crews enacted their extensive training and followed procedures to return to JFK. We appreciate their professionalism and our customers’ patience for the delay in their travels.”

The Boeing aircraft, which had over 150 people aboard at the time of the incident, was removed from service and will be evaluated, a Delta official said.

Customers were able to continue their journey to Los Angeles on another aircraft.

It was not immediately clear where the emergency exit slide landed or if Delta had recovered it.

Last year, the emergency slide of a United Airlines flight from Zurich, Switzerland, fell into the backyard of a Chicago home shortly before the plane landed at O’Hare International Airport.

