The emergency slide that came off a Delta 767 washed up in front of the house of a lawyer whose firm is suing Boeing over the Alaska blowout

An emergency exit slide came off a Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 on Friday.

A lawyer, whose firm is suing Boeing over the Alaska blowout, spotted it outside his home two days later.

He told the New York Post the firm hasn't decided if the slide is relevant to its case.

An emergency slide that came off a Delta Boeing 767 was found by a lawyer whose firm is suing Boeing, the New York Post reported.

"Our case is all about safety issues at Boeing, and this slide is literally right in front of my house," Jake Bissell-Linsk told the newspaper.

The wild coincidence happened on Sunday, two days after the slide fell off the Boeing 767 operated by Delta Air Lines.

Flight 520 was flying from New York's JFK Airport to Los Angeles on Friday, April 26 — but was forced to turn back after the incident. It was only in the air for around an hour.

A warning on the flight deck and a "non-routine sound from near the right wing" alerted the crew to a problem before the missing slide was observed upon landing, a Delta spokesperson previously told Business Insider.

Bissell-Linsk, a partner at law firm Labaton Keller Sucharow, told the Post he was looking out the window of his oceanfront home in Queens when he spotted the slide.

"We are right on the beach and I saw it was sitting on the breakers," he added. Bissell-Linsk said a crew of Delta workers turned up to pull it out of the water about five hours later.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed to the Post that it had retrieved the slide and added, "we will fully cooperate with all relevant investigations."

Bissell-Linsk's firm is representing Boeing shareholders in a case, filed on January 30, that claims the planemaker made misleading statements about safety following the Alaska Airlines blowout.

That incident, which saw a door plug come off a 737 Max 9 in midair, has marred Boeing's reputation and resulted in its CEO resigning.

However, it should be noted that since the Delta Boeing 767 was built in 1990, the incident points to a maintenance issue rather than the planemaker's fault. By contrast, the Alaska 737 was delivered to the carrier just 66 days before the blowout.

"We haven't decided if the slide is relevant to our case," Bissell-Linsk told the Post.

