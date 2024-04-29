Emergency response in Chanute amidst severe flooding

CHANUTE, Kan. — Consecutive days of storms cause a significant amount of flooding throughout Chanute.











According to the National Weather Service – in the last three days – Chanute has seen approximately 8 inches of rainfall.

That has resulted in numerous roads being closed off, like Greenwood Street just off K-39 – the road is impassible due to flooding from the Neosho River.

Right now – the National Weather Service reports the Neosho River near Chanute is measuring at 31.13 feet and is expected to crest at 32 feet.

Chanute Fire Captain Dale Lowry says city officials have been working since early this morning to set up barricades.

He says the Chanute Fire Department water rescue team was called out once – however, the occupants of the vehicle were already out by the time they arrived.

He recommends taking extra precautions if you need to travel.

“Mainly. I know a lot of people say, you know, there are certain roads they drive over every day and there’s water over it. It’s not a big deal. However, a lot of times those roads wash out and, there’s not a road to drive on, so they get themselves into trouble,” said Dale Lowry, Chanute Fire Captain.

Captain Lowry says since the city is experiencing high water levels with even more rain expected – it’s best to follow the saying “turn around don’t drown.”

