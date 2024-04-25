'How Embarrassing': Trump Mocked For 'Pretending To Be President' In Strange Ceremony

Donald Trump hasn’t set foot in the White House since leaving office more than three years ago, but that didn’t stop him from pretending it’s still his residence this week when he offered a visitor a key to the building.

Trump gave the baffling gift to former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso, who visited him at Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday as the former president finished up a day in court in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Aso has a history of praising Nazis and Adolf Hitler, yet Trump called it a “great honor” to meet him. Then, he handed Aso a ceremonial key to the White House.

The Washington Post reported that Trump was fond of giving away ceremonial keys while he was president, telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he could use it to gain entry basically forever.

“Even when I’m not president anymore, you can walk up to the front gate of the White House and present it, and they will let you in,” he told Netanyahu, according to the 2022 book by Jared Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law and served as White House advisor.

Trump’s critics let loose on X:

How embarassing that Trump still plays President. So cringe. https://t.co/fR6eRnf5OM — Lynnez ♥️ Rib Gone Rogue (@Lynnenallo) April 24, 2024

Very weird that this criminal pretends to be president. It would be far more fitting for him to start giving out honorary keys to his prison cell. https://t.co/S6mSaPP9IJ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 24, 2024

Everything with this guy is a shell game. Everything. There is no "key to the White House." Not a thing. https://t.co/XZqc9jATMv — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) April 25, 2024

Trump, pretending to be president, gives former PM Taro Aso of Japan, the “key” to the WH. Always the clown. pic.twitter.com/SgFmQDuYTI — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 24, 2024

Donald Trump welcomes Japan’s former Prime Minister Taro Aso to Trump Tower, and presents him with what appears to be a “key” to the White House. Not sure what gives him the right to do this. Probably Citizen Trump once again pretending to be President. pic.twitter.com/v8Oc24TvEZ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 24, 2024

Was this one of the stolen items he refused to return? — PAPPY BEST (@pappybest) April 24, 2024

Trump and former Japanese prime minister Taro Aso pose with a ceremonial “key to the White House” on Tuesday. That's yesterday Tuesday, not Tuesday from 1/20/17-1/20/21. If he thinks he has the right to do that, what else is he giving away? pic.twitter.com/OOk2FVpIBY — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) April 24, 2024

Did anyone count the silver and gold at the @WhiteHouse upon his departure. Those are minor lifts compared to Nuclear ☢️ Secret Documents. — 🇺🇸 Army Veteran in 🇺🇦 (@73RDARM) April 24, 2024

Good thing we changed the locks!!!#Trump met with the former Prime Minister of Japan yesterday at Maralago. During their meeting Taro Aso was presented with the keys to the White House. pic.twitter.com/ihVAyzOJmt — Dusty Riffslayer (@BassSoloTake1) April 24, 2024

Perhaps a guy that’s so demented that he thinks he’s still President

Shouldn’t be president again https://t.co/7a321BXpYz — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) April 24, 2024

Really men's room key at Trump Tower. https://t.co/EOEySXe4jr — Jim F in SGF MO 🟧 (@HornintheOzarks) April 24, 2024