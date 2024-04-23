Elmira plans crackdown on 'bad landlords', steps to improve housing stock. Here's how.

The City of Elmira is launching an ambitious project to improve housing opportunities for renters by publicly shaming chronically bad landlords, stepping up prosecution of code violations and working to put long abandoned properties back on the tax rolls.

The City Council took the first step in that process Monday night, approving a resolution to create a monthly newsletter that would identify properties — along with owners or managers — that are "not properly registered or inspected, have outstanding municipal code violations, or have failed to address said violations resulting in loss of tenancy by residents."

The newsletter will be updated each month and published on the city's website and social media accounts, and distributed to local news media.

"Elmira is not a healthy rental market. We want to address slum conditions," said Fourth District Councilman Gary Brinn, who sponsored the resolution.

Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell, joined by other city officials, discusses a new initiative to improve the city's housing stock, while standing in front of a long-vacant house at the corner of First Street and College Avenue.

"In the end, we want to make it not profitable to be a bad landlord in the City of Elmira," Brinn said.

Brinn joined Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell and other city officials Monday afternoon for a news conference prior to the council vote.

The event was held in front of a large boarded up house at the corner of First Street and College Avenue, one which has been vacant for at least nine years but has gone through several ownership changes, officials said.

"We're not saying all landlords are bad," Mandell stressed at the news conference.

'Living snow fence': DOT plants 1,000 white pine trees along highways in known whiteout spots. See where.

Other steps the city plans on taking include working with the corporation counsel and the courts to make sure code violations are aggressively prosecuted, identifying and working with owners of abandoned buildings to either get them rehabilitated or torn down, and streamlining regulations to encourage new construction.

Mandell hopes improving the availability of quality affordable housing will also help reduce homelessness in the city.

"Housing is a quality of life issue," he said. "Elmira has hundreds of vacant properties. Almost half of our residents rent."

