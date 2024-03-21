Elijah Vue latest: Jesse Vang faces chronic child neglect charge in case related to 3-year-old's disappearance in Two Rivers

MANITOWOC — More detailed charges have been filed against Jesse Vang, the 39-year-old Two Rivers man who reported 3-year-old Elijah Vue missing in February.

Vang is being held at Manitowoc County Jail and is now charged with felony chronic child neglect.

An amended criminal complaint was filed for Vang March 19. The document, similar to the one filed for Elijah's mother, Katrina B. Baur, 31, of Wisconsin Dells, provides details about the last time Vang said he saw Elijah before reporting him missing.

Baur was in a relationship with Vang, the complaint said. She had left Elijah with Vang at his Two Rivers residence Feb. 12 until he was reported missing by Vang at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 20, while she stayed in Wisconsin Dells.

According to the complaint, Baur wanted Vang to punish Elijah for his "bad behavior," and Vang said he wanted Elijah to realize that going home would be a privilege for him.

The document also detailed Baur's visits to Vang's residence on Feb. 14 and Feb. 16-17, which were revealed using cell phone data.

According to the amended complaint, Baur visited Vang in the early morning of Feb. 14, which was Valentine's Day, along with a 6-year-old child who is unnamed in the complaint.

The complaint states texts leading up to Baur's visit indicated Vang told her she couldn't see Elijah when she got to his apartment. He told her he would put Elijah to sleep before she arrived.

Baur also told Vang the 6-year-old child could sleep in the car.

Later, when Baur arrived at the apartment, she texted Vang from the car asking if the car's headlights could turn off completely. She then said she'd leave the car off and then turn it on again later.

The complaint also said a photo was found deleted from Baur's phone from Feb. 14 of Elijah lying down with a blindfold over his eyes. He appeared to have bruising on his jaw, neck and arm.

During Baur's visit Feb. 16-17, Vang was at Saucy's Sports Bar in Manitowoc while Baur was at a Kwik Trip.

Elijah was in Two Rivers during that time and was supposed to be under the care of Baur and Vang.

"Law enforcement has been unable to locate anyone other than Jesse Vang or Katrina Baur who cared for the child on February 16 and 17, 2024," the complaint states.

Vang's next court date is set for a preliminary hearing April 4 in Manitowoc County Circuit Court.

Baur is also facing felony chronic child neglect and child neglect charges, along with two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer. She is expected in court March 22 for an arraignment.

Law enforcement is still looking for Elijah. A combined $40,000 reward from the city of Two Rivers, Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers and FBI is being offered for any information that leads to finding Elijah or to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tip line at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

