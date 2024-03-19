Election results: Who will win the at-large Des Moines City Council seat?

A special election Tuesday will decide the candidate who will fill the at-large Des Moines City Council seat previously held by Mayor Connie Boesen.

The five candidates are Dr. Claudia Addy, Benjamin Clarke, Justyn Lewis, Mike Simonson and Rose Marie Smith. Robert Pate is on the ballot but he has suspended his campaign.

The City Council voted in January to hold a special election to fill Boesen's former at-large seat shortly after she was sworn in as mayor. The winner will serve the remainder of Boesen's term, which runs through January 2026.

Unlike the ward seats, the at-large position represents the entire city and any Des Moines resident can vote in the election.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. You can find your precinct and polling place on the Secretary of State's website. The Polk County Auditor's Office also has a list of polling places but you need to know your precinct number.

The Des Moines Register will post results on its website on election night. Check back here after polls close at 8 p.m.

