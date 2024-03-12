Everything you need to know to vote in the Des Moines City Council special election

Election Day is nearly here.

Des Moines residents will vote March 19 for the next at-large candidate to replace now-Mayor Connie Boesen. The winner will serve the remainder of Boesen's term, which runs through January 2026.

To prepare for the special election, read up on what you need to take the polls and where candidates stand on the issues.

Who is running for the at-large seat?

The candidates are Dr. Claudia Addy, Benjamin Clarke, Justyn Lewis, Mike Simonson and Rose Marie Smith. Robert Pate's name will be on the ballot but he has suspended his campaign.

Where do candidates stand on important issues?

The at-large candidates spoke at a community forum and weighed in on voters' questions. Read up here:

What time do polls open March 19?

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where do I vote in the Des Moines special election?

You can find your precinct and polling place on the Secretary of State's website. The Polk County Auditor's Office also has a list of polling places but you need to know your precinct number.

Can I vote early?

Voters can cast their votes early at the Polk County Election Office, 120 Second Ave., in Des Moines until 5 p.m. March 18.

Who can vote in this election?

Any qualified voter who is a Des Moines resident can vote in this election. The at-large seat represents the entire city.

I'm not registered to vote. Is it too late?

Iowans can register at the polls on Election Day. Bring proof of identity and residency, like a utility bill, paycheck or lease.

To register to vote in Iowa, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be an Iowa resident

Be at least 17 years old as long as you will turn 18 on or before Election Day

Not be judged mentally incompetent to vote by a court

Not claim the right to vote in any other place

Do I have to show ID to vote in Iowa?

Registered Iowa voters must bring ID with them when they go to vote at the polls. Acceptable forms of identification are an Iowa driver's license or a non-operator ID, a U.S. passport or military ID, a veteran's ID, tribal ID or an Iowa voter ID card.

How do I find results for the at-large 2024 election?

The Des Moines Register will post results on its website on election night. Check back to desmoinesregister.com on March 19 after polls close at 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: A voter's guide to the Des Moines City Council at-large election 2024