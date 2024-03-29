The election deniers relentlessly hounding Georgia officials

In December, a Texas man named Kevin Moncla emailed Georgia election board members in response to their decision not to investigate the secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, over bogus election fraud claims. Moncla made a vague threat that he was willing to take things outside the bounds of his increasingly frustrated emails.

The communication alarmed members of the state election board (SEB) enough to contact federal law enforcement.

Moncla’s email was one among hundreds of communications sent by a small but aggressive group of election deniers since former president Donald Trump’s loss in Georgia in 2020 as part of a relentless pressure campaign directed at Georgia officials to investigate unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud – and to implement policies based on those claims that will affect how elections are run in Georgia.

“We can address these matters publicly or privately – but make no mistake, they will be addressed,” Moncla told members of the board in the email that prompted Georgia election officials to ask the FBI to investigate him.

Moncla is among a small group of election deniers who have relentlessly hounded the Georgia SEB and other officials on a weekly and sometimes daily basis to investigate mostly unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. He has been joined in his pursuit of conspiratorial election fraud claims by Joe Rossi, a teacher at a technical college in Macon, and David Cross, a self-described financial adviser who is second vice-chair of the Georgia GOP. The trio have made a name for themselves in election denier circles, with their work being cited across a rightwing ecosystem of influential websites, social media accounts and even within prominent political circles.

Since November 2020, Moncla and his fellow election deniers have emailed the SEB to file complaints based on technical glitches, human errors and in many cases outright false claims of widespread election fraud in Georgia. The complaints follow the playbook of rightwing activists and citizens across the state who have been inundating local election offices with public records requests in attempts to prove conspiracies about widespread voter fraud.

The Guardian obtained hundreds of pages of their communications, which span from just after Trump’s 2020 loss through January. The emails show not only the length to which the trio of election deniers have gone in pressuring officials to investigate claims of voter fraud, but how those efforts have succeeded in lending those claims an air of credibility.

In one case, Rossi found 36 “inconsistencies” on ballots processed by election workers in Fulton county, home of the state’s largest city, Atlanta. Those errors were substantiated by Governor Brian Kemp’s office and, eventually, the SEB, which found the erroneously counted ballots “were a fractional number of the votes counted and did not affect the outcome” of the 2020 election. The SEB found Fulton county in violation of state election law for the errors.

Moncla, Rossi and Cross did not respond to requests for comment.

The emails obtained by the Guardian also show kind words for one of the SEB’s newest board members, Dr Janice Johnston, who is a critic of election management in Fulton county and nominee of Republican state lawmakers.

“I really enjoyed speaking with you this week,” Moncla wrote to Johnson in March 2022. “From our conversation I sensed a sincere interest and conviction to look into these matters and remedy them. I find it refreshing and believe you will be instrumental in reforming what has been simply unacceptable election practices.”

In December, Johnston and fellow Republican appointee Ed Lindsey voted to investigate Raffensperger over claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump – a hard-fought win for Moncla and his election denier cohorts. Raffensperger’s office warned that the vote was part of Georgia Republicans’ plans to lay “the foundation to discredit the next election”.

In January, following the controversial vote, Republicans in the state legislature appointed an alleged election denier who has shared far-right memes on his Facebook page to the election board. With two new members who are apparently sympathetic to claims of election fraud, Moncla and others continued their pressure campaign into this pivotal election year.

“Mr. Sterling for the 6th time, respectfully requesting a 1 hour meeting with you to discuss election facts,” Moncla wrote on 7 January to the Georgia state election official Gabriel Sterling, a frequent target of election denier complaints and harassment.

“As stated previously, it’s easy for you to hide behind your little Twitter [post] and call me and millions of other GA patriot liars,” Moncla wrote after Sterling claimed that election deniers had spread “lies” about a supposed investigation of fraudulent votes.

“It takes courage to sit down face-to-face,” Moncla said, demanding in repeated emails that Sterling meet him in person.

***

Late last year, lawyers for Trump used Rossi’s work – in the form of a document called the “Risk Limiting Audit Spreadsheet Analysis” – in an appeal for presidential immunity in special counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 insurrection case. Rossi’s report reiterates claims of voter fraud that have been repeatedly debunked, according to the Washington Post.

Also last year, Cross was chosen as second vice-chairman of the Georgia GOP as part of a takeover by far-right extremists and election deniers within the state party. Cross has championed a burgeoning movement for paper ballots and hand counts of all elections – a movement that has seen some success in at least one Georgia county, where election officials attended a hand count demonstration sponsored by Cross, as the Guardian previously discovered.

Cross has led efforts to expose so-called “ballot mules” by obtaining and reviewing security camera footage from ballot drop box locations showing individuals he claimed were illegally submitting fraudulent ballots.

“I am part of a volunteer team of citizens investigating irregularities in the November 2020 election,” Cross wrote in scores of complaints of instances of so-called “ballot harvesting”, which mirrored claims made in the widely debunked election denier documentary 2,000 Mules.

Cross’s complaints are filled with assumptions about the men and women seen dropping ballots into ballot boxes. “This individual is clearly familiar with the ballot box and she takes a couple of pictures while inserting ballots and afterwards,” Cross wrote in an April 2022 complaint.

All of Cross’s complaints were investigated, according to Raffensperger’s office, which said in emails obtained by the Guardian that the individuals were dropping off ballots for members of their family, which is allowed under Georgia law.

Even when an investigator with Raffensperger’s office, Dana Dewesse, found no wrongdoing on the part of voters highlighted in Cross’s ballot harvesting complaints, Cross questioned whether the investigator had done their job.

“I don’t believe investigator Dewesse contacted this person and closed out the file in 48 hours,” Cross wrote to Johnston on 12 May 2022. “Can you please ask him for a copy of his notes / working file? I don’t need to see it but I would like to know if he actually interviewed this person.”

Johnston did not respond to a request for comment. In a statement, the SEB chair, John Fervier, said that all “complaints received by the board are taken seriously and given due consideration regardless of the number of complaints filed”.

***

While many of the trio’s complaints are baseless, some have exposed problems in Georgia’s election system, said Marilyn Marks, who runs the Coalition for Good Government and is a plaintiff in the long-running lawsuit that seeks to expose flaws with the state’s machine-run voting system. Marks specifically pointed to Rossi’s complaint about inconsistencies found in ballot tabulation in Fulton county that warranted a request from Kemp’s office for the SEB to investigate.

“While Moncla and Cross have a chronic history of recklessly filing irresponsibly inaccurate complaints, the report that Kemp’s office attached to the original Rossi complaint concerning the Fulton hand count audit merits serious objective investigation and deliberation by the state election board,” Marks tsaid. “Although the declared audit outcome (Biden win) would very likely be repeated in a careful post-election review, Georgians must not accept election review processes that Governor Kemp rightly calls ‘sloppy’ and ‘inconsistent’, noting that the results ‘do not inspire confidence.’”

The offices of Kemp and Raffensperger did not respond to requests for comment.