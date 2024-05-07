Election Day: Where to vote

May 7—Today, Tuesay, May 7, 2024, is Primary Election Day in Indiana.

Registered voters in the Daily News' core coverage area may cast their ballots at the following locations between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The three counties listed below are using voting centers rather than precinct-based polling sites, which means eligible voters may cast a ballot at any of the following locations regardless of where they live in their county of residence.

DECATUR COUNTY

Bruner Event Center, 100 N Webster Street, St. Paul

Clarksburg Fire Station, 6645 N 700 E

Clay Township Fire Department, 8433 W 100 S

Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 Vandalia Road

First Christian Church, 425 N Broadway Street, Greensburg

Greensburg Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E Main Street, Greensburg

Knights of St. John, 312 S Wilder Street, Greensburg

Letts Fire Station, 4474 W 700 S

Millhousen Fire Station, 7935 S 250 E

New Point Fire Department, 1895 S 822 E

Westport Community Building, 205 W Main Street, Westport

RIPLEY COUNTY

Elrod Baptist Washinton Life Center, 5496 E US 50, Dillsboro

Holton Fire Department, 7043 W US 50, Holton

Knight of Columbus, 624 Delaware Road, Batesville

Milan VFW, 107 N Warpath Drive, Milan

Osgood Town Hall, 147 W Ripley Street, Osgood

Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 5869 Ind. 129, Versailles

Shelby Christian Church, 6675 US 421, Versailles

Sunman American Legion, 412 E Eastern Avenue, Sunman

Tyson Activity Center, 100 N High Street, Versailles

RUSH COUNTY

Center Christian Church, 9112 N 50 W, Mays

Ercel Bever Jr. Community Building, 1 N Main Street, Carthage

First Baptist Church 1431 W US Hwy. 52, Rushville

Glenwood Community Center, 207 Durbin Street, Glenwood

Manilla Volunteer Fire Department, 9234 W Ind. 44, Manilla

Milroy United Methodist Church, 114 N Pleasant Street, Milroy

New Salem Lions Club, 4324 E US Hwy. 52, Rushville

Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7560 W US Hwy. 52, Arlington

RushShelby Energy Community Building, 1181 N Sexton Street, Rushville

Questions related to the voting process may be directed to your county clerk's office.