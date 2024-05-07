Election Day: Where to vote
May 7—Today, Tuesay, May 7, 2024, is Primary Election Day in Indiana.
Registered voters in the Daily News' core coverage area may cast their ballots at the following locations between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The three counties listed below are using voting centers rather than precinct-based polling sites, which means eligible voters may cast a ballot at any of the following locations regardless of where they live in their county of residence.
DECATUR COUNTY
Bruner Event Center, 100 N Webster Street, St. Paul
Clarksburg Fire Station, 6645 N 700 E
Clay Township Fire Department, 8433 W 100 S
Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 Vandalia Road
First Christian Church, 425 N Broadway Street, Greensburg
Greensburg Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E Main Street, Greensburg
Knights of St. John, 312 S Wilder Street, Greensburg
Letts Fire Station, 4474 W 700 S
Millhousen Fire Station, 7935 S 250 E
New Point Fire Department, 1895 S 822 E
Westport Community Building, 205 W Main Street, Westport
RIPLEY COUNTY
Elrod Baptist Washinton Life Center, 5496 E US 50, Dillsboro
Holton Fire Department, 7043 W US 50, Holton
Knight of Columbus, 624 Delaware Road, Batesville
Milan VFW, 107 N Warpath Drive, Milan
Osgood Town Hall, 147 W Ripley Street, Osgood
Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 5869 Ind. 129, Versailles
Shelby Christian Church, 6675 US 421, Versailles
Sunman American Legion, 412 E Eastern Avenue, Sunman
Tyson Activity Center, 100 N High Street, Versailles
RUSH COUNTY
Center Christian Church, 9112 N 50 W, Mays
Ercel Bever Jr. Community Building, 1 N Main Street, Carthage
First Baptist Church 1431 W US Hwy. 52, Rushville
Glenwood Community Center, 207 Durbin Street, Glenwood
Manilla Volunteer Fire Department, 9234 W Ind. 44, Manilla
Milroy United Methodist Church, 114 N Pleasant Street, Milroy
New Salem Lions Club, 4324 E US Hwy. 52, Rushville
Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7560 W US Hwy. 52, Arlington
RushShelby Energy Community Building, 1181 N Sexton Street, Rushville
Questions related to the voting process may be directed to your county clerk's office.