ELECTION 2024 Primaries draw low turnout locally

Apr. 25—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Only one-quarter of registered voters in Cambria and Somerset counties cast ballots during this year's primary that concluded Tuesday.

In Cambria, 21,805 out of 84,980 (25.66%) voted, according to unofficial information posted at the county's election website. Somerset was very similar with 12,799 out of 48,153 (26.58%).

In both cases, some of the total registered voters were independents who cannot participate in primaries.

Enthusiasm seemed low statewide with no hotly contested federal races.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump already had enough delegates to win their respective Democratic and Republican nominations. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, and Republican David McCormick were the only two candidates running for U.S. Senate.

Locally, U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, and Adams County Democrat Beth Farnham won unopposed primaries in the 13th Congressional District, as did Chief Deputy Whip U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, in the 14th. Chris Dziados is the projected winner over Ken Bach in the Democrats' 14th primary.

There were no contested primaries in Cambria or Somerset for seats in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

"Well, the candidates weren't, how do I want to say it, they weren't active," Somerset County elections director Tina Pritts said. "There wasn't a lot of interest. The primary was early. We had calls from people who didn't realize that the primary was (on Tuesday)."

Cambria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Nina Licastro added: "That's not surprising that there was a low turnout. There were uncontested races on the local level, on the Democratic side."

Almost 2 million combined votes were cast in the two presidential primaries.

The Pennsylvania Department of State reported that nearly 896,000 mail ballot applications were received, with more than 75% of them being returned as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"Dedicated and hard-working county election staff and poll workers across the commonwealth have again conducted a free, fair, safe and secure election," Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said in a released statement. "Voters, whether voting by mail or in person at their polling places, also deserve recognition for casting their ballots and ensuring their voices are heard."

On the state level, Auditor General Tim DeFoor and Treasurer Stacy Garrity, along with attorney general candidate Dave Sunday, won Republican nominations.

"Our slate of candidates stand ready to earn the support of voters all across our Commonwealth," Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Lawrence Tabas said in a press release. "I am confident that this is the team that will deliver resounding victories for our party on November 5."

Erin McClelland, Eugene DePasquale and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta won the respective Democratic nominations for treasurer, attorney general and auditor general. McClelland ran for the U.S. House of Representatives twice in a district that used to include Cambria County.