Election 2024: Michael Hoselton, Irvin Brown face off in Salem City Council Ward 5 race

North Salem voters are set to pick the new Ward 5 city councilor Tuesday.

Sitting City Councilor Jose Gonzalez's decision to not seek reelection opened up the race for a council newcomer.

Paralegal Michael Hoselton and Oregon Department of Human Services policy advisor Irvin Brown are running for the spot.

Hoselton, a lifelong Oregonian who grew up in Clackamas County, first moved to Salem in March 2020. He took a job as a litigation paralegal with the Oregon Department of Justice and found a home near Northgate Park, where he joined the Northgate Neighborhood Association.

Hoselton said his desire to speak up for the residents of Ward 5 and his opposition to the payroll tax propelled him to run for office.

"I'm running because the city isn't being run very well, frankly," he said. "We need to balance the budget without raising taxes because that's what the voters have told us, and I was one of those voters."

Hoselton listed the budget, crime and homelessness as top issues for the city and is a supporter of the Siletz casino project in north Salem.

After growing up as one of seven kids in Louisiana and joining the Navy at 17, Brown became the first African American to earn a doctorate in education from the University of Portland.

He said his parents instilled in him a sense of service and work ethic.

This drive led him to volunteer in Salem right after he moved here for work six years ago.

Brown is a policy advisor for DHS. His governmental experience includes being a Marion County Sheriff's Community Advisory Committee member, chair of the Salem Citizen Budget Committee, city Equity Round Table Committee member, Chemeketa Community College Criminal Justice Advisory Committee member, Chemeketa Community College President's Circle and Salem-Keizer School District Superintendent's Transition Committee.

"I really wanted to be someone that could advocate for those voices that may not be being heard and faces that are not being seen," he said.

Brown said collaboration, public safety and the budget will be critical issues in Salem.

Hoselton recently drew criticism for his comments made to the Salem Reporter about Brown and the budget.

"I want to keep the library open as much as possible, but if the budget committee chair puts a gun to my head and tells me I need to shoot a policeman, a firefighter or librarian, then I would rather shoot (the chair), but the library is unfortunately the one that gets cut," Hoselton told the Salem Reporter.

Brown, his opponent, serves as the budget committee chair.

Several people, including City Councilor Virginia Stapleton, City Councilor Trevor Phillips and budget committee member Stacey Vieyra-Braendle, denounced the comments.

"This kind of violent rhetoric has no place in our political discourse," Stapleton said in social media post. "We need better from people running for public office. I'm calling on Michael Hoselton to publicly apologize to Dr. Brown for his violent and harmful speech."

After people denounced the comments, Brown said Hoselton's words were hurtful.

"Words do hurt, and words do leave a lasting mark," he said. "Regardless of what community you come from, we have to find a way to hold space and make sure that every voice is heard and every face is seen ... We have to call out wrong when we see it."

When volunteers like him and elected officials meet to discuss things like the budget, they show up and represent the city, he added.

Hoselton said advocates for Brown were trying to distract voters from his own scandal, referring to a report regarding a 2020 reprimand and yearlong probation from the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission that found Brown's misrepresentation of whether he participated in student sleepovers while employed at Westside Christian High School from 2008 to 2012 constituted gross neglect of duty.

Brown told the Salem Reporter the events were Bible study groups with parental supervision and there were no allegations of child abuse.

An investigation by the commission found no evidence of sexual misconduct but determined Brown gave conflicting answers about the sleepovers. Brown underwent training following the order and his license is in good standing.

"I am not a fan of speaking negatively about anyone and from where I sit, I have chosen to focus on the concerns of Salem and moving forward," Brown said.

Campaign funding in Salem City Council Ward 5 race

As of May 10, Brown's campaign raised $16,123 in cash and in-kind donations. His biggest donations came from individuals including $3,000 from Nadine Lecheminant, $2,500 from Mitchell Canham and $2,000 from Frank Taussig.

Hoselton's campaign has raised $12,834 in cash and in-kind donations. His biggest donations include $7,626 in-kind from the Oregon Realtors Political Action Committee, $2,000 from Margaret Hoselton and $1,000 from the Mid-Valley Association of Realtors.

