ELECTION 2024: Local candidates file for primary elections

Mar. 26—TRAVERSE CITY — Congressman Tip O'Neill famously said in 1982: "All politics is local."

While national races get much of the attention during an election year, it's actually state and local races that have the most direct impact on people's lives, according to historian Danielle L. Wiggins.

"People often feel demoralized when the national election doesn't go their way, but I think they can feel more empowered and more like they live in a democracy when they are invested in state and local politics," Wiggins said.

"It's also important to remember that cities and states are often used as laboratories for various policies or programs," she said. "Many federal policies began at the state and local level, where you can get a sense of the larger implications of a policy by seeing how it functions at a smaller scale."

This election cycle, state Democratic and Republican primaries will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The Republican National Convention is set for July 15-18 in Milwaukee. The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago, Aug. 19-22.

The general election — on Tuesday, Nov. 5 — is 223 days from now.

Closer to home, no member of the Traverse City city commission is up for election this year because they were last elected in November 2023 for terms ranging from two years (for the mayor) to four years (for commissioners).

However, Traverse City voters will be asked to vote for county commissioners and seven countywide offices. They'll also vote on a ballot initiative that would require voters to approve any new or revised TIF (tax increment financing) proposal before that proposal is submitted to the city commission for final approval.

In Grand Traverse County, the deadline for declaring a candidacy varies considerably according to the office being sought and party affiliation. However, the first deadline is fast approaching.

Candidates running for a county or township position as Democrats or Republicans must file by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

Below is a look at the current list of local candidates who have filed so far. This list is subject to change as more people file the required paperwork at the county clerk's office. (This does not include candidates for the state Legislature.)

All candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name. The numbers in parentheses below indicate how many candidates voters can select, ranging from one to seven, depending on the particular office.

Note: Some local candidates may have announced they are running for office but have not yet filed. They are not included in the list below.

COUNTYWIDE OFFICES

Probate Judge (1): Jennifer L. Whitten (non-partisan office)

Prosecuting Attorney (1): Noelle Moeggenberg (Republican)

Sheriff (1): Charlie Jetter (Republican); Michael D. Shea (Republican)

County Clerk (1): Bonnie Scheele (Republican)

County Treasurer (1): Sarah M. Gum (Republican)

Register of Deeds (1): Joseph G. Underwood (Republican)

Drain Commissioner (1): Andy Smits (Republican)

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

District 1 (1): No candidates have filed thus far.

District 2 (1): Lauren Flynn (Democrat)

District 3 (1): Ashlea Walter (Democrat)

District 4 (1): Brad Jewett (Republican); Fern Spence (Democrat)

District 5 (1): Trenton Lee (Democrat)

District 6 (1): Darryl V. Nelson (Republican); Jan Wyant (Democrat)

District 7 (1): T. J. Andrews (Democrat)

District 8 (1): Scott Sieffert (Republican)

District 9 (1): Lance Boehmer (Democrat); Penny Morris (Republican)

NON-PARTISAN CITIZEN OFFICES

Note: Candidates running for a non-partisan office have until 4 p.m. July 23 to file to appear on the November ballot.

Traverse City Area Public Schools (3): No candidates have filed so far. In 2022, nine candidates filed to run for the TCAPS board.

Northwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees (2) — regular six-year term: Mark Keely; Kennard R. Weaver

Northwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees (1) — partial term ending 12/31/2026: No candidates have filed so far.

Library boards in Fife Lake, Green Lake and Peninsula Townships are non-partisan with six openings per township. Certain other township positions are also non-partisan, including Fife Lake Village president, treasurer, and trustee; as well as Kinglsey trustee. The boards of Forest Area Schools and Kingsley Schools are also non-partisan.

ACME TOWNSHIP

Supervisor (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Clerk (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Treasurer (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Trustee (4): Ryan Jon LaMott (Democrat); Paul Scott (Republican); Dale G. Stevens (Republican)

BLAIR TOWNSHIP

Supervisor (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Clerk (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Treasurer (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Trustee (4): Carl Kucera (Republican)

EAST BAY CHARTER TOWNSHIP

Supervisor (1): Beth Friend (Republican)

Clerk (1): Susanne M. Courtade (Republican)

Treasurer (1): Tracey Bartlett (Republican)

Trustee (4): Glen K. Lile (Republican)

Park Commissioner (7): No candidates have filed so far.

FIFE LAKE TOWNSHIP

No candidates have filed for any Fife Lake Township office so far. Available offices are:

President (1); Supervisor (1); Clerk (1); Treasurer (1); Trustee (2); Trustee (1) four-year term; Trustee — (2) two-year terms; Library Board (6).

GARFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP

No candidates have filed for any Garfield Charter Township office so far. Available offices are:

Supervisor (1); Clerk (1); Treasurer (1); Trustee (4).

GRANT TOWNSHIP

No candidates have filed for any Grant Township office so far. Available offices are:

Supervisor (1); Clerk (1); Treasurer (1); Trustee (2).

GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP

Supervisor (1): Marvin D. Radtke (Republican)

Clerk (1): Judith L. Kramer (Republican)

Treasurer (1): Andy Marek (Republican)

Trustee (4): Paul Biondo (Republican); Adriann Woodward (Republican)

Library Board (6): Patricia A. Thompson

LONG LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP

Supervisor (1): Ron Lemcool (Republican)

Clerk (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Treasurer (1): Kendra Balderach (Republican)

Trustee (4): Duane W. Schaub (Republican); Linda Wheelock (Republican)

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP

Supervisor (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Clerk (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Treasurer (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Trustee (2): Gregory Thon (Republican)

PARADISE TOWNSHIP

No candidates have filed for any Paradise Township office so far. Available offices are:

Treasurer (1); Trustee (2).

PENINSULA TOWNSHIP

Supervisor (1): Maura Sanders (Republican)

Clerk (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Treasurer (1): No candidates have filed so far.

Trustee (4): No candidates have filed so far.

Library Board (6): No candidates have filed so far.

UNION TOWNSHIP

No candidates have filed for any Garfield Charter Township office so far. Available offices are:

Supervisor (1); Clerk (1); Treasurer (1); Trustee (2).

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP

No candidates have filed for any Garfield Charter Township office so far. Available offices are:

Supervisor (1); Clerk (1); Treasurer (1); Trustee (2).

County Clerk Scheele reminds those interested in running for the open offices listed above to fill out the required paperwork no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. The county clerk's office is in the governmental center, 400 Boardman Ave., in downtown Traverse City.

The Record-Eagle will follow up on the above filings and candidates running for the state Legislature, as well as statewide ballot initiatives, in an upcoming edition.