ELECTION 2024 Burns, Bradley win unopposed primaries in 72nd District, setting up fall race for key Pa. House seat

Apr. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The 72nd Legislative District's general election race between state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, and Republican Amy Bradley has unofficially been taking place for months and is now formally set.

Bradley and Burns won unopposed primaries Tuesday in the district, which consists of two dozen municipalities, including Johnstown and Ebensburg.

Burns got 4,332 votes, according to unofficial results from the Cambria County Election Office. Bradley received 4,451.

"I certainly appreciate every vote," said Bradley, of Westmont, the president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber. "My husband (John) and I tried to make it around to a number of polling places throughout the county (Tuesday), and people were really nice. People were supportive and seemed interested."

Bradley spoke about her plans for the upcoming general election.

"Our goal is to hit thousands and thousands of doors and get to talk to people in different areas and really try to understand what's important to them, what their concerns are, and what they're likely to want to see in a candidate," she said.

Burns is an eight-term incumbent and the only Democrat from the local region in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that has trended heavily Republican in recent years.

The race is likely to garner statewide attention with Democrats holding a slim 102-100 majority in the House, with one vacancy, and both parties thinking they have a realistic chance at winning the 72nd District.

"In Harrisburg, I ignore party politics and vote for what is best for Cambria County," Burns texted. "I trust that local voters will again do the same, and will select the best candidate based on performance and independence, not party affiliation."

Burns has been campaigning on his experience and record of helping organizations acquire state money.

"I will continue doing what I've always done — delivering substantial funding for local projects, knocking on thousands of doors to listen to residents' concerns, standing up for our area, and working hard to make the people of the district proud," Burns wrote.