Elderly couple dead in apparent murder-suicide in Hazelwood

Apr. 26—Waynesville Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Hazelwood community Friday morning.

Richard Stuart Hoyle, 89, and Ellen Rhodes Hoyle, 85, were found dead in their home at 15 Mississippi Avenue.

Waynseville Police Chief David Adams said it appeared that Richard Hoyle killed Ellen Hoyle and then himself. The two were killed via a handgun.

Adams said there is no threat to the community, though it is unclear what the motive may have been.

"I don't know the circumstances," Adams said.

The call came in around 11 a.m. Friday, April 26. Officers were dispatched to the scene and tried to get an answer at the door.

"After a few minutes, officers made entry to check and render aid if needed," Adams said.

The Hoyles bought the home on Mississippi Avenue in August 2020.